Final Fantasy: Every Story Ranked Worst to Best

14. Final Fantasy 5

This is definitely where the rankings start to get a little tougher, but for as much as I love parts of Final Fantasy 5‘s story, I just couldn’t justify putting it above some of the other entries on this list.

The best aspect of Final Fantasy 5’s story is undoubtedly Bartz: the somewhat unlikely protagonist who is mostly interested in seeing the world and having an adventure. He’s a fun hero whose unusual characteristics complement this game’s almost parody-like nature.

The big problem with Final Fantasy 5’s story, though, is that it ultimately ends up playing out like a fairly standard fantasy story despite its apparent awareness of that genre’s tropes and occasional deviations from the formula. It’s fun, but compared to its immediate predecessor and many successors, it just doesn’t measure up.

13. Final Fantasy 11

As mentioned in the intro, I left Final Fantasy 11 off the initial version of this list due to its somewhat strange format. Though I eventually decided it deserves to be included in this conversation, that’s ultimately still the reason why I struggle to rank the game higher than this.

Final Fantasy 11‘s story was much more complex and rewarding than the typical MMO narrative available at the time of its release, but it’s still an MMO story in many ways. It starts off pretty slow, and its narrative quality can vary wildly from expansion to expansion. While there are threads that bind those expansions, each tends to focus a bit more on standalone story elements. Furthermore, notable narrative beats and pieces of worldbuilding are often delivered indirectly. This is a game that sometimes asks you to go out and find the story, and even then, you might need to install a couple of mods in order to make some of its storytelling methods a bit more manageable.

Having said that, there are many interesting narrative ideas to be found across the various expansions. There is something to be said for the ways this title encourages you to discover a lot of plot points for yourself. Granted, it’s not the best example of that storytelling style, but this is a notable example of MMO storytelling that the Final Fantasy franchise would eventually improve upon.