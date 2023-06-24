Final Fantasy’s Wildest Fan Theories

During an interview with Kotaku, Yoshinori Kitase admitted that Aerith was always meant to die. According to him, early in development, his team saw a survey that asked children if they thought people can come back to life after they die, and a surprising number of participants said “yes.” This survey was a major deciding factor in the story of Final Fantasy VII and convinced Kitase to develop a story that demonstrates “there is weight to life” and “weight on the loss as well to life.” Kitase drew heavily from his own experiences coping with the death of his mother, but he ended up creating a game that showed players that people don’t come back after death. The impact of this theme probably wouldn’t have been strong if Kitase thought of bringing Aerith back to life.

Knights of the Round Were Cetra Spirits Who Defeated Jenova

Summons have been a part of the Final Fantasy formula ever since Final Fantasy III — the Japanese Final Fantasy III, not the American one, which was actually Final Fantasy IV. Many of these follow certain tropes and trends. For instance, there’s always a female ice spirit named Shiva and a dragon named Bahamut. The more summons a game has, the more they have to stand out from one another. Sometimes they are intimately tied to the lore of an individual game’s world, but sometimes a troupe of spectral knights is just a troupe of spectral knights.

Final Fantasy VII has one of the largest summon rosters in the franchise’s history, but none is more powerful than Knights of the Round: a group of thirteen knights that hit enemies for massive damage and bypass Magic defenses. Understandably, this summon is an end-game spell that is hidden on an island that players can only reach with a Gold Chocobo, and acquiring one is a feat in and of itself. Given the name and theming, the Knights of the Round is an obvious homage to the Knights of the Round Table of Arthurian legend, but many gamers thought these spirits could also represent something else in-game. Since summons are powerful spirits in every Final Fantasy game, many gamers theorized the Knights of the Round were the dead souls of the Cetra that previously fought and sealed away Jenova. On the surface, this idea sort of made sense since Cetra appeared human, and the Knights of the Round are the most humanoid of all the summons in Final Fantasy VII.

Unfortunately, Knights of the Round is an example of gamers’ imaginations running wild. During the aforementioned Kotaku interview, Yoshinori Kitase was asked about any possible connection between the Knights of the Round and the Cetra, and he said, “Everyone’s thinking too deeply, reading between the lines too much.” This is one theory that is 100% false, but it might have impacted a future game. While Final Fantasy VII’s Knights of the Round aren’t Cetra, Final Fantasy XV’s Knights of the Round are canonically spirits of past kings of Lucis.

Squall Is Dead For Most of Final Fantasy VIII

Final Fantasy VIII ends its first disc with a bang. Squall and his team botch their attempt to assassinate the sorceress Edea (real name Ultimecia) The plot goes off the rails and delves into oddities such as Ultimecia’s plan to compress all of time into one singular point. Final Fantasy VIII‘s narrative was comparatively grounded up until that point, so what happened? According to a fan theory, Squall died.

As the theory goes, Edea kills Squall at the end of disc one, and everything players witness after the end of the first disc is a fabrication of Squall’s mind as his brain fires his last neurons. Do you know how many people say that when you die, your life flashes before your eyes? Well, many gamers believe that Final Fantasy VIII discs 2-4 are essentially that, witnessed from Squall’s slowed-down perspective. Arguably the largest piece of evidence in support of this theory is how the game treated injuries up until disc 2. At the beginning of the game, Squall is injured during his duel with Seifer, which results in Squall having to rest in the infirmary (and bearing a scar on his face for the rest of the game). But at the end of disc 1, Edea skewers Squall with a giant icicle, yet he wakes up without any sign of the injury. Add in certain narrative inconsistencies and a nightmarish ending sequence that, in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, shows Squall with a hole where his face should be, and many gamers that the latter 3/4s of the game were nothing but Squall’s dying thoughts.