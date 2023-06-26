Final Fantasy 16’s Cutscenes May Have Set an Unbeatable Record

Long cutscenes (and lots of them) have been kind of a Final Fantasy tradition for decades now. Learning to love this franchise often means learning to love putting the controller down from time to time and simply watching the story unfold. That being said, Final Fantasy 16‘s potentially record-setting total cutscene length may test even the most patient franchise fans.

Earlier this year, Final Fantasy 16 producer Naoki Yoshida estimated that the game featured about 11 hours of “cinematic cutscenes” that were all “seamlessly interwoven into the game, playing in-engine in real-time.” He mentioned that the team really wanted to take the time to tell a complete story within the game, which many took as a reference to the fact that Final Fantasy 15‘s full story actually played out across multiple DLC installments. Even if it wasn’t a reference to that controversial decision, many fans were happy to know that Final Fantasy 16 would offer a complete, standalone narrative experience. Granted, 11 hours of cutscenes may be on the longer side for a video game story, but that’s actually a pretty modest ask for most hardcore JRPG fans.

However, it turns out that Final Fantasy 16 may feature even more cutscenes than that. After all, YouTuber Gamer’s Little Playground recently compiled every Final Fantasy 16 cutscene into a single “movie” video that clocks in at a whopping 20 hours and 20 minutes. YouTuber GamersPrey published a similar video that checks in at 17 hours and 16 minutes. So far as I can tell, the discrepancy between the two videos’ lengths largely comes down to editing and the fact that the 20-hour video includes slightly more gameplay (or QTE) sequences as a “buffer” between story sections. Mind you, neither video includes all of the non-interactive sequences you’ll experience during sidequests. They instead focus on Final Fantasy 16‘s relevant main story segments.

So why the discrepancy between that 11-hour estimate and that apparent 17-20 hour reality? Well, it seems that Yoshida’s estimate was only based on the number of (as he described them) “cinematic cutscenes” in the game. In other words, that estimate seemingly didn’t include the various cinematic dialog sequences and other non-interactive sections that are rendered in a slightly different way. You can “skip” or expedite some of those sequences by pressing a button, but given that they are all relevant to the main plot, you probably won’t want to if you’re trying to witness the entire story.