15 Best Arcade Games Never Ported to Consoles

Designed to be a cooperative experience, the arcade cabinet came with moving chairs and joysticks. Players would drive their Ford Explorer XLT tour vehicle and shoot at dinosaurs that were roaming freely. Set after the events of the film, the game certainly didn’t boast a lot in the way of narrative, but it was a unique interactive way to get closer to the movie franchise. Although sequels were developed for this arcade classic, it’s hard to ignore the impact of the original. Jurassic Park might not have broken new ground or been particularly revolutionary, but it was a slightly alternative use of a well-worn system presented in the context of a much-loved franchise.

14. Violent Storm (1993)

Konami

Violent Storm probably isn’t the first game that comes to mind when you think of Konami’s arcade titles. However, the side-scrolling beat ‘em up had a lot to offer.

Set after the dust has settled from WWIII, players are given three heroes to take to the streets: Wade, Boris, and Kyle. With each character given a unique set of attributes that allow for genuinely varied gameplay, players must fight their way through 7 levels of post-apocalyptic hell. With some intelligent and humorous animations baked into combat and a vibrant (albeit somewhat garish) visual palette to dive into, a number of intriguing creative choices were made during the development of this title that make it worth revisiting. Sadly a market decline in beat ‘em ups meant that Violent Storm never made it to consoles, nor did it become the franchise it could have been. At the very least though, check out the game’s wild retro soundtrack.

13. Dolphin Blue (2003)

Sammy

Developed for the Atomiswave custom arcade board system, Dolphin Blue is one of those titles those underrated titles most people wouldn’t have had the opportunity to play. While it’s seemingly pretty rare and limited to an arcade-only version, the title really broke new ground during an era that often resisted the genre.