Diablo 4 Redeems Diablo 3’s Greatest Sin

However, that’s not the Diablo 3 sin I’m talking about. No, the thing that Diablo 4 is already doing that Diablo 3 never really did is justify its always-online requirement in ways that enhance the experience of playing the game.

The Diablo 3 team may have hesitated to talk about piracy when they talked about the game’s online requirements, but the message was clear enough. Diablo 3‘s always-online requirement offered a messy solution to a topic that a lot of studios at that time considered to be a big problem. Whether piracy really was (or is) that big of a problem is up for debate. The lengths studios would go to in order to prevent it (even at the cost of their paying customers) is not. Diablo 3‘s launch was a victim of that mentality.

Mind you, the game did itself very few favors in that department once more people were able to play it. Diablo 3‘s online-only features were limited, to say the least. It was nice that your progress was saved to the cloud to prevent hardware failures. It was nice that it was fairly easy to join someone else’s game compared to how Diablo 2 handled that process. Beyond that, the game did little with the idea that everyone was connected to servers. Actually, the one major feature that clearly utilized that concept (Diablo 3‘s auction house) soon became so hated that it was removed from the game.

Diablo 4 offers quite a few ways to make the most of its online requirements. In fact, the game essentially offers an MMO-lite experience. You’ll often encounter players in the open world, and you can easily formally (or informally) team up with them to take on World Bosses, World Events, and other such world challenges. If you want to play with friends on other platforms, you can do so almost instantly. Hell, you can even transfer progress from one platform to another with relatively little effort.

For as often as Diablo 4 reminds you that you’re sharing your experience with others, though, it never forces that experience on you. If you want to play Diablo 4 by yourself and never intentionally intact with another player, you’re free to do so wiht no notable additional efforts required. The game is entirely enjoyable as a solo experience. While some will lament the lack of an offline mode and the server queue/lag-free experience such a mode offers, it’s a testament to Diablo 4‘s design that solo players are really only missing out on XP bonuses, expedited dungeon resets, and the fun of playing with others.

For as much as I worried about Diablo 4‘s MMO-like features, I now can’t imagine playing the game without them. Diablo 3‘s always online requirement was largely there for the benefit of the game’s parent company. Diablo 4‘s online requirement is the fuel that propels the game to heights no other Diablo title has reached before.