Diablo 4: How to Earn Every Twitch Drop Reward
You have one more chance to earn exclusive Twitch rewards for Diablo 4, but it's going to take a long time to earn them all.
Diablo 4 is publically launching on June 6, and to celebrate, Blizzard is teaming up with Twitch (as well as certain Twitch streamers) to give players a treasure trove worth of items. While these rewards are easy to earn, if you don’t know what you’re doing, you might miss out on some prizes you really wanted.
Starting June 5, Blizzard and Twitch will release five waves of prizes. To start earning, you only need to start watching. To be more specific, you have to start watching Twitch channels that enabled drops and are streaming Diablo 4. Four of these prize waves will unfold over the course of four weeks, while the fifth reward will be locked behind a Twitch subscription (more on that in a bit).
Keep in mind that you don’t need to own a copy of Diablo 4 to start earning Twitch rewards. Heck, you don’t even need a Battle.net account. You do, however, need to link your Twitch account to your Battle.net account in order to actually claim your new items. Also, you need to collect your rewards in the chosen channel or in your Twitch Drops Inventory menu, and if you didn’t link a Battle.net account beforehand, you will lose your items after 7 days.
The first set of Diablo 4 Twitch drop rewards is designed for Rogues and Necromancers. Starting on June 5, 4 pm PDT until June 11, 11:59 pm PDT, players can earn the Azurehand Back-Stabber Dagger and Azurehand Heart-Piercer Recolors, as well as the Matron-Sigil Coffer and Progenitor Favor back trophies. To acquire the Azurehand armaments, you only need to watch three hours of eligible Diablo 4 streams, whereas the back trophies will require six hours of view time. If you don’t like stabbing demons, the three other weeks will provide different rewards, but they aren’t two-for-one deals like the first wave.
From June 12, 12 am PDT to June 18, 11:59 pm PDT, Diablo 4 Twitch Drops are all about Sorcerers. If you watch Diablo 4 content for three hours, you will earn the Azurehand Spell-Slinger Wand recolor, while tuning in for another three hours (six in total) will net you the Hellrune Tabernacle Back Trophy.
The week after that, June 19, 12 am PDT to June 25, 11:59 pm PDT, will let Druids return to their roots with an Azurehand Head-Cleaver recolor and a Font of the Mother Back Trophy. Again, those rewards are reserved for three hours and six hours of viewership, respectively.
And finally, from June 26, 12 am PDT to July 2, 11:59 pm PDT, it’s time for Barbarians to shine. Players can earn the Azurehand Skull-Crusher recolor after three hours of watching, as well as the Matriarch’s Mantle Back Trophy after a total of six hours.
As you can probably guess, all these rewards are strictly cosmetic. You can make any axe look like the Azurehand Head-Cleaver, but the Head-Cleaver itself doesn’t really exist within the game. Furthermore, don’t try to get any bright ideas and speedrun your Twitch Drop progress by leaving a stream on for six hours while you go to work. After three hours, you have to claim your reward before Twitch will let you earn any progress toward the next one.
As previously mentioned, the fifth and final “wave” of rewards requires a Twitch subscription. To fulfill this criteria, you need to gift an eligible content creator with two Twitch subscriptions of any tier. Doing so will earn you a Primal Instinct Mount. Unlike the other rewards, you can earn this prize any time during the Blizzard/Twitch collab (from June 5, 4 pm PDT to July 2, 11:59 pm PDT), but it is also the only one that will cost you money.
Then again, by subscribing to a streamer, you are helping support them and fund their channel, so if you like a content creator enough, sending a little bit of money will help secure their streaming future. While you can earn most rewards by watching any Diablo 4 streamer with Twitch Drops enabled, Twitch will be a little more selective with the Primal Instinct Mount and has compiled a 92-page list of streamers participating in the giveaway. So long as you support one of the creators on this document, you will earn progress towards the mount.