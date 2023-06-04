Diablo 4: How to Earn Every Twitch Drop Reward

From June 12, 12 am PDT to June 18, 11:59 pm PDT, Diablo 4 Twitch Drops are all about Sorcerers. If you watch Diablo 4 content for three hours, you will earn the Azurehand Spell-Slinger Wand recolor, while tuning in for another three hours (six in total) will net you the Hellrune Tabernacle Back Trophy.

The week after that, June 19, 12 am PDT to June 25, 11:59 pm PDT, will let Druids return to their roots with an Azurehand Head-Cleaver recolor and a Font of the Mother Back Trophy. Again, those rewards are reserved for three hours and six hours of viewership, respectively.

And finally, from June 26, 12 am PDT to July 2, 11:59 pm PDT, it’s time for Barbarians to shine. Players can earn the Azurehand Skull-Crusher recolor after three hours of watching, as well as the Matriarch’s Mantle Back Trophy after a total of six hours.

As you can probably guess, all these rewards are strictly cosmetic. You can make any axe look like the Azurehand Head-Cleaver, but the Head-Cleaver itself doesn’t really exist within the game. Furthermore, don’t try to get any bright ideas and speedrun your Twitch Drop progress by leaving a stream on for six hours while you go to work. After three hours, you have to claim your reward before Twitch will let you earn any progress toward the next one.

As previously mentioned, the fifth and final “wave” of rewards requires a Twitch subscription. To fulfill this criteria, you need to gift an eligible content creator with two Twitch subscriptions of any tier. Doing so will earn you a Primal Instinct Mount. Unlike the other rewards, you can earn this prize any time during the Blizzard/Twitch collab (from June 5, 4 pm PDT to July 2, 11:59 pm PDT), but it is also the only one that will cost you money.

Then again, by subscribing to a streamer, you are helping support them and fund their channel, so if you like a content creator enough, sending a little bit of money will help secure their streaming future. While you can earn most rewards by watching any Diablo 4 streamer with Twitch Drops enabled, Twitch will be a little more selective with the Primal Instinct Mount and has compiled a 92-page list of streamers participating in the giveaway. So long as you support one of the creators on this document, you will earn progress towards the mount.