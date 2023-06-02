Diablo 4’s Hardcore Mode Race Is Already Destroying Bodies and Souls

For context, the Diablo 4 team estimates that it will take most players about 150 hours to reach the max level with a single character. There are some ways to level up quickly and reduce that number, but it seems to be a fairly accurate estimate. At the very least, you’re looking at a 100+ hours journey.

About 20-30 of those hours will be spent in the relatively safe confines of the game’s campaign. However, anyone that wants to level up from there will need to dive into Diablo 4‘s often wickedly challenging endgame content. More importantly, they’ll need to bump up the game’s difficulty level at that point in order to get the XP/item buffs they’ll need for the rest of the journey.

I can’t overemphasize how much difficult that part of the game is compared to what came before. During my time with the game, I didn’t die once from Level 10 to Level 50. For that matter, I was barely taking damage towards the end of my campaign run. As soon as I bumped up that World Tier, though, I died in the first dungeon I dove into.

Interestingly, a similar thing just happened to popular Twitch streamer Shroud. After playing Diablo 4 with his friends for the entire night and beating the campaign, Shroud died almost immediately in the first piece of endgame content. His reaction says it all:

That’s one of the more high-profile examples of someone losing the Hardcore race at a higher level, but it’s not an isolated incident. Many players are dying during earlier levels, but the handful of participants that have gotten to Level 50+ are now in a bit of a bind. With so many unknowns regarding the progress of other players and the nature of the challenges that lie ahead, some aren’t entirely sure how hard they need to press to complete this challenge in time. Realistically, it will take quite some time for all of those spots to fill up. Whether out of fear or the desire to be counted among the very first, though, some players haven’t stopped pushing for Level 100 since the game came out. For instance, streamer Wudijo (who is at Level 59 as of the time of this writing) has been playing the game for 20 hours straight.

Honestly, the Diablo 4 section of Twitch features a lot of dead eyes at the moment. While these participants will surely have to sleep before reaching 100, it’s clear that some of them are trying to put off sleeping for as long as possible. As the fatigue goes up, the chance to make a mistake must surely rise with it. In a game where a random Butcher spawn will kill most people at some point, it doesn’t take much for even the best Hardcore runs to fall apart in an instant. The challenge demands something close to perfection.