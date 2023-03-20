Diablo 4 Is a Wolf In Destiny Clothing

Unfortunately, the potential for Diablo 4 to feature some of the worst aspects of those kinds of games is also there. That’s especially true of the game’s microtransactions. Blizzard has said that they intend for all of Diablo 4‘s microtransactions to be cosmetic only (minus expansions), but that isn’t as reassuring as it should be. Not only do games like Lost Ark (which Diablo 4‘s pseudo-MMOARPG design most closely resembles) aggressively push microtransactions via gameplay but games with cosmetics-only battle passes can still be built around those battle passes in negative ways.

We’re already seeing examples of that negative impact in the Diablo 4 beta. For instance, “the grind” is part of any Diablo game, but it feels a bit different in Diablo 4. Because enemies scale with your current level, you don’t get to feel the benefits of your growth and build quite so often. You don’t get to stomp through lower-level enemies that showcase your progress until you hit a new wall. Instead, you’ve got to keep grinding just to keep up with the challenges around you.

That persistent state of normalcy is made more pronounced by the fact that many enemies, dungeons, and quests can start to feel a little repetitive. Again, that is fairly common in MMOs where many of those gameplay elements are ultimately meant to service community-based endgame objectives and other gated content. While that kind of content is supposed to be a part of the Diablo 4 experience rather than the main show, the nature of progression in the early game raises questions about how true that will be in the long run.

That’s my biggest worry about Diablo 4 at the moment. We don’t know what the Diablo 4 endgame looks like (the beta only lets you explore the first act), but you already get the sense that some of this game’s more repetitive elements are a feature rather than a bug.

Diablo 4 certainly got its hooks into me, but I wasn’t clear where it was leading me. Games like Destiny and Diablo 4 get you on the treadmill with incredibly satisfying moment-to-moment gameplay and constant unlocks, but they keep you there by maintaining the illusion of the carrot in front of you long after you’ve actually caught it. Elements of this title’s early game design suggest that Diablo 4 isn’t a game you’ll return to for hundreds of hours to come because you’ll be hooked on the core experience (much like Diablo 2 was) but rather because the game is designed to be grinded indefinitely long after the returns have diminished.

It’s possible the final version of Diablo 4 will address those concerns. Maybe the core campaign will be substantial enough to invite organic replay value regardless of whether you want to participate in the MMO aspects of the title’s design. That’s cold comfort for those who would rather skip those elements of the game entirely (including the server queues and disconnects that come with them), but with the right updates (and enough of them) Diablo 4 may be able to keep you hooked for reasons that go beyond a short gameplay loop and forms of content that demand multiplayer participation.