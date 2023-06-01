How Diablo 4’s Cross-Play and Cross-Progression Systems Work

The Diablo franchise started its life on the PC. Early attempts to port the series to consoles were…mixed. However, Diablo 3 and the Diablo 2 remake both showed that Diablo can actually work on controllers and consoles. Now that Diablo on consoles is an established norm, Diablo 4 is releasing on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. But can each gaming ecosystem cooperate with others, and can players double (or triple) dip without losing progress? Well, “yes” and “yes,” but there are a few things you need to know about the game’s cross-play and cross-progression systems.

As with the Open Beta, Diablo 4 will support cross-play and cross-progression at launch. The former will let you team up with players on other platforms, while the latter will allow you to swap between PC and console versions and keep your character and loot.

To participate in cross-play, you don’t have to do anything special. Just invite other players from your friends list or clan to your group as normal, and they will seamlessly join your team. You probably won’t be able to tell their gaming platform of origin unless you look real carefully.

Cross-progression, meanwhile, requires a bit more work depending on how you intend to play. To enable cross-progression in Diablo 4, you just need to link your console of choice to your Battle.net account. Once your accounts are all synced, you’ll be able to hop between the various versions of the game and retain your progress. Your character, loot, and all other relevant information will be tied to your account.