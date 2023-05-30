Diablo 4’s Quest to Fix Past Mistakes and Evolve the Franchise

“Across the team, there was a drive,” Haroutunian recalls. “It’s like, ‘Okay, it’s out now.’ So now we can begin the work of making it better, right? It almost doesn’t matter how it starts… The plan was, ‘We’re going to put the game out, and we’re going to improve it because we like the game, and we want it to be better.’”

For the most part, the Diablo 3 team made good on the promise. Bugs were fixed, missing features were patched in, and countless improvements were made based on player feedback. By the time the game’s widely-acclaimed Reaper of Souls expansion was released in 2014, there was a consensus that Diablo 3 had turned the corner. With over 30 million copies sold, Diablo 3 is considered a success in every conventional way.

Yet, there was a splintering. Some longtime Diablo fans felt that Diablo 3 had lost its identity through its attempts to reach an even wider audience. In the years following Diablo 3’s release, a new wave of competitors emerged. Some, like the wildly successful Path of Exile, were practically sold as the Diablo sequel hardcore fans had originally wanted.

It wasn’t just the direct competitors. Aspects of Diablo’s once-iconic formula become much more popular. Blockbuster franchises like Destiny and Borderlands borrowed the game’s addictive loot system, while countless major releases incorporated the idea of adding role-playing elements to action games. There was a time when Diablo was the only and best game of its kind. But the mystique gradually started to fade.

Through all of that, Diablo remained somewhat dormant. Diablo 3 continued to receive updates but was beginning to show its age. The 2022 release of a microtransaction-laden mobile game Diablo Immortal only riled fans who felt the franchise had lost its way.

When Diablo 4 was finally announced in 2019, it wasn’t quite the celebration some expected it to be. The world was different. Some of the magic was gone. How did Diablo fit into an industry that had learned and borrowed so much from it?