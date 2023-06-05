Diablo 4: How to Reset Dungeons, World Events, and Cellars

If you’re in a party, there’s an even easier way to reset Dungeons. Simply enter the Dungeon as the Party Leader, complete the Dungeon, and then leave the party. This process automatically resets the Dungeon you were in, which lets you re-enter it right away. You can even form a new party at this point if you’d like. It’s by far the quickest way to reset Dungeons in Diablo 4, though it does require a bit of cooperation. Thankfully, the most popular dungeons are usually surrounded by players willing to assist with this method.

Diablo 4: How to Reset World Events

Diablo 4‘s World Events are a fantastic source for gold, XP, Legendary items, and Murmuring Obols. However, it can sometimes be difficult to properly farm them due to the seemingly erratic nature of their appearances. Thankfully, there does seem to be a way to at least increase your odds of re-running these events.

To reset World Events in Diablo 4, you’ll need to return to a nearby town or another peaceful area with a portal after completing the World Event. Any area that doesn’t allow you to use your combat skills in it will seemingly do the trick. Once inside that area, head back to the World Event location. You should find that it’s available again.

Please note that it seems like you can’t simply complete a World Event, portal back to town, and then portal back to the World Event. That might work sometimes, but it doesn’t seem to be intended. Instead, you’ll need to walk out of the area that you took a portal to and then walk back to the World Event. That’s why it’s best to attempt to focus on farming World Events that are close to safe areas.

Unlike Dungeon resets, this also doesn’t seem to be a guaranteed/entirely intended method. For instance, it doesn’t seem to work with Helltide World Events (at least based on my limited tests). However, if you find a World Event near a compatible neutral area, then it’s worth repeating this process for the rewards.

Diablo 4: How to Reset Cellars

Cellars are basically one-room dungeons you’ll find throughout Diablo 4‘s open-world area. Some are much more difficult than others, but they can generally be repeated pretty quickly. However, Cellars are not automatically reset in the same ways that dungeons are. It does seem like they eventually reset, though I have not been able to simply stand around and enter one a few minutes later. You’ll have to get a little more creative if you want to farm these areas.