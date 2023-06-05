Diablo 4: How to Reset Dungeons, World Events, and Cellars
Looking to farm a Dungeon, World Event, or Cellar in Diablo 4? Here is how you reset all of them.
Diablo 4 is meant to be explored. That’s why the team pivoted to an open-world format that encourages you to bounce between multiple activities. Of course, there are times when you’ll simply want to run a specific piece of content over and over again. For those times, you’ll want to know about resetting Dungeons, World Events, and Cellars.
Dungeons, World Events, and Cellars are some of the most notable pieces of instanced content in Diablo 4. They are all areas that feature high concentrations of enemies and the loot that comes from defeating those enemies. Each can be “completed” in the sense that they no longer spawn enemies, events, and loot. However, each can be reset in ways that allow you to run them (almost) indefinitely. Here’s how you do that.
Diablo 4: How to Reset Dungeons
To reset Dungeons in Diablo 4, you first need to complete the Dungeon and then leave the Dungeon. Please note that you need to leave the dungeon rather than simply take a portal out of the dungeon. You can either use the “Leave Dungeon” command available via the Emote Wheel, or you can simply walk out of the Dungeon’s entrance to achieve the desired effect.
Once you’ve left the dungeon, you should be able to wait about a minute or two and enter it again. The dungeon should now be reset. If it isn’t reset, simply leave and wait a little longer. Every dungeon in the game can be reset in this way. You won’t acquire an additional Legendary Affix reward via this method, but you will reset all other enemies, events, and loot in the Dungeon.
If you’re in a party, there’s an even easier way to reset Dungeons. Simply enter the Dungeon as the Party Leader, complete the Dungeon, and then leave the party. This process automatically resets the Dungeon you were in, which lets you re-enter it right away. You can even form a new party at this point if you’d like. It’s by far the quickest way to reset Dungeons in Diablo 4, though it does require a bit of cooperation. Thankfully, the most popular dungeons are usually surrounded by players willing to assist with this method.
Diablo 4: How to Reset World Events
Diablo 4‘s World Events are a fantastic source for gold, XP, Legendary items, and Murmuring Obols. However, it can sometimes be difficult to properly farm them due to the seemingly erratic nature of their appearances. Thankfully, there does seem to be a way to at least increase your odds of re-running these events.
To reset World Events in Diablo 4, you’ll need to return to a nearby town or another peaceful area with a portal after completing the World Event. Any area that doesn’t allow you to use your combat skills in it will seemingly do the trick. Once inside that area, head back to the World Event location. You should find that it’s available again.
Please note that it seems like you can’t simply complete a World Event, portal back to town, and then portal back to the World Event. That might work sometimes, but it doesn’t seem to be intended. Instead, you’ll need to walk out of the area that you took a portal to and then walk back to the World Event. That’s why it’s best to attempt to focus on farming World Events that are close to safe areas.
Unlike Dungeon resets, this also doesn’t seem to be a guaranteed/entirely intended method. For instance, it doesn’t seem to work with Helltide World Events (at least based on my limited tests). However, if you find a World Event near a compatible neutral area, then it’s worth repeating this process for the rewards.
Diablo 4: How to Reset Cellars
Cellars are basically one-room dungeons you’ll find throughout Diablo 4‘s open-world area. Some are much more difficult than others, but they can generally be repeated pretty quickly. However, Cellars are not automatically reset in the same ways that dungeons are. It does seem like they eventually reset, though I have not been able to simply stand around and enter one a few minutes later. You’ll have to get a little more creative if you want to farm these areas.
The easiest way to reset Cellars in Diablo 4 is to form a party before entering a Cellar. Simply join a party as the leader, complete the Cellar, and then choose to leave the party. Once outside, you should find that the Cellar has been reset. Simply rinse and repeat this process, and you should be able to run the Cellar as often as you want.
If you’re playing by yourself, you can also reset a Cellar by choosing the “Leave Game” option after you complete the Cellar. Just keep in mind that this method will require you to re-join the game’s queue, so it’s not exactly a good idea during peak hours. If you’re confident in your ability to jump back into the game fairly quickly, though, then this trick will work.
I’ve also heard that you can reset a Cellar by completing a nearby World Event or Dungeon and then going back to the Cellar. However, I haven’t been able to extensively test that method or verify it through other players’ tests. If you find a Cellar that is near a Dungeon or World Event, though, give it a shot. At worst, the process will reward you with some extra loot before you reset through one of the other methods.