The Best Video Games Based On Movies, Ranked

2. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Though it was tempting to name one of the better direct adaptations of a Star Wars movie for the sake of variety, conventional wisdom ended up winning the day. Yes, Knights of the Old Republic is thousands of years removed from any of the Star Wars movies that preceded it. That makes its inclusion in this topic a controversial decision at the very least.

Yet, I can’t separate this game from those movies quite so easily. It removed itself far enough from the established Star Wars lore to allow BioWare the freedom they needed to craft a role-playing adventure in their own style but stayed true enough to that lore to allow fans to navigate the moral quandaries and complicated life of a Jedi in ways that had only been hinted at in other works. The fact that this RPG forever changed the console RPG landscape for the better is only a further testament to its credentials.

1. GoldenEye 007

Truth be told, I don’t think GoldenEye 007 is the best game on this list. At least not in modern terms. Playing this game now requires you to wear blinders that many simply do not have access to. Even then, results may vary. Yet I also don’t hesitate to call GoldenEye 007 the best game based on a movie and the finest example of what that type of adaptation is capable of.

Unlike some of the other games on this list which were either loosely based on a movie, released quite some time after that movie, or elevated weaker source material, GoldenEye was released just a couple of years after the movie it was based on. Unlike other games in this category which had to take numerous creative liberties, GoldenEye 007 stayed remarkably true to its source material while occasionally expanding upon it. And unlike other games on this list which have the rare pleasure of surpassing the quality of their largely weaker source material, GoldenEye 007 did that for a movie that is generally considered to be one of the best entires in an esteemed franchise.

On top of all that, GoldenEye 007 changed gaming forever with its revolutionary split-screen multiplayer that defined an era and created irreplaceable memories. It’s doubtful there will ever be another movie game that comes close to matching its impact and legacy.