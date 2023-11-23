Best SNES Games Based On Movies & TV Shows

The Super Nintendo Entertainment System, or SNES, is still heralded as one of the greatest consoles that any video game company has ever released. Its legacy is defined by hits within well-known Nintendo franchises like Super Mario, Donkey Kong, Metroid, Kirby, Zelda, and Star Fox.

However, there is a long list of titles that were launched on SNES that acted as tie-ins or adaptations to popular movies and TV series. As was always the case with the jump from screen to console, there were a few duds among the release schedule as studios looked for an easy way to cash in on a familiar property. However, just because there are those video games that players would be best off forgetting, that doesn’t mean there aren’t genuine gems from SNES history. These movie and TV titles, which were released on the Super Nintendo, both captured the essence of their source material and took advantage of the fantastic technology Nintendo had developed.

15. Home Alone (1991)

Developed by Imagineering Inc. and published by Altron, for the SNES, Home Alone actually launched on a huge range of platforms, but the SNES iteration is certainly one of the most notorious. While its sequel failed to capture the essence of what made the first title so fun, Home Alone did manage to capitalize on the success of the titular film and place players inside Kevin’s dangerous life.

The basic premise of the game is to avoid being captured by Harry and Marv, with Kevin setting up and utilizing different traps across the house while exploring its hidden secrets. It’s a simplistic approach to the source material, but one that gets to the heart of the film series rather efficiently. Set in a surprisingly detailed replica of Kevin’s abode, the Christmas vibe is effectively captured with the retro musical accompaniment. Although there’s a repetitiveness to the gameplay (due in large part to the need to continue running around the house hoping not to bump into a bandit), there is a sense of tension that permeates the piece and therefore gives it an edge. The game could definitely do without the weird character cut-outs from Home Alone which take the place of cut scenes, though.