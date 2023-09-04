Every Rockstar Game Ranked Worst to Best

Yet, it is Red Dead Redemption’s story that ended up being the game’s biggest and most impactful surprise. The game’s greatest and most shocking narrative moments showcase the kind of humanity that Rockstar was previously accused of downplaying even in their most acclaimed adventures. It’s the kind of game that sticks with you and the kind of game that was easy to return to even before Undead Nightmare came along and raised the bar for video game DLC.

3. Grand Theft Auto IV

There’s a degree to which Grand Theft Auto 4’s brilliance is inseparably linked to some of the things that people have long despised about the title. In their effort to create a slightly more grounded and mature GTA game, Rockstar may have gone a bit too far in certain key areas. GTA 4’s weighty driving often feels anti-fun, its lack of side activities (especially before the Ballad of Gay Tony DLC was released) was certainly notable coming off of San Andreas, and the less said about being bugged to go bowling with Nico, the better. Even if you respect Rockstar’s vision for GTA 4, you have to be fair when analyzing some of its shortcomings.

Yet, there are many ways that GTA 4 has gotten just a little bit better every year in the 15 years since its release. It starts with the game’s story, which was always considered to be one of the game’s greatest strengths but feels even more impactful today. That’s partially because of its themes of immigration in America, but it has more to do with how it tells that story in such a GTA way. There are times when GTA 4 feels like an examination of what would happen if actual humans had to live in the GTA universe. As our own world becomes increasingly absurd in ways that resemble GTA titles, the weight of that approach feels heavier and more pressing than ever. It’s also a story that not only enhances the game’s excellent selection of missions but is brilliantly continued/expanded upon in two of the best pieces of video game DLC ever: The Lost and the Damned and The Ballad of Gay Tony.

But whenever I think most fondly of Grand Theft Auto 4, I almost always find myself thinking about its world. The decision to make Liberty City feel like a living, breathing place rather than the widest piece of digital real estate possible may have rubbed some the wrong way, but that decision has changed gaming for the better. Even though some of the best modern open worlds aspire to feel as alive as GTA 4, few feelings in those games quite match the thrill of cruising around Liberty City at night with the music up and your eyes on everything but the road.

2. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

The best magic tricks remain impressive even after they’ve been solved. For instance, we now know that GTA: San Andreas‘ massive open world (which included three distinct cities as well as forest and desert areas) is actually a bit smaller than we sometimes remember it being and greatly benefited from some smoke and mirror techniques. We know that, and it still doesn’t matter because few games have ever felt as big as San Andreas.

San Andreas was a PS2 epic that few fans could have ever dared dream of. Yes, that speaks to the game’s legendary map and the feeling of realizing Los Santos was only the beginning, but it’s more about the things you do in that world. Just when you think you’ve seen the craziest thing this game has to offer, you’re using a jetpack to escape from Area 51 or stealing a fighter jet. Incredible individual moments aside, San Andreas also features some of the best smaller stories in the franchise as well as a surprisingly strong overarching narrative. While its ‘90s themes and ‘90s soundtrack don’t get as much love as Vice City’s nostalgia trip, both are simply exceptional.