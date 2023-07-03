15 Best NES Games Based On Movies and TV Shows

As anyone who grew up with the console knows, most NES games based on movies or TV shows were…terrible. Licensed games would eventually improve, but some of the worst licensed NES games are also often considered to be among the worst games ever made. Your memories of most of those titles have not betrayed you.

However, all of those terrible licensed games also shaped a dangerous and inaccurate narrative that suggested that every licensed NES game was bad. That couldn’t be further from the truth. In fact, some of the best NES games based on movies and TV shows aren’t just better than the competition but honestly deserve to at least be mentioned when we’re talking about some of the NES’ greatest experiences.

15. The Lone Ranger

Though there were a surprising number of NES games based on early TV shows, most of them…oh…how to put this? Well, they sucked. One of the notable exceptions to that rule was The Lone Ranger.

One of Konami’s most ambitious NES games, The Lone Ranger is almost RPG-like at times. The bulk of the game sees you navigate various environments as you interact with locals, visit shops, and complete quests. When you’re not participating in that aspect of the experience, you’re hunting outlaws (mostly) during side-scrolling, top-down, and even first-person action sequences.