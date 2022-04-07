Why Max Payne 2 Is Still the Best Action Movie Simulator Ever

Indeed, you soon realize that a big part of the reason why Max Payne 2 made the Havok engine work to its advantage is because of Remedy’s willingness to embrace the chaos of what the engine offered in its earliest stages. At a time when some developers were still trying to figure out how Havok could be used to make their games more realistic, Remedy seemed more interesting in using the technology to see how many scenarios they could create that allowed players to gawk at the absurd results of nearly every gunfight.

How else can you explain the logic behind another early sequence in which Max shoots a bad guy conveniently standing at the top of some stairs and in front of a large stack of cardboard boxes? Remedy’s willingness to embrace the logic-be-damned nature of the world they created put them in the perfect position to also realize that the earliest versions of the Havok physics engine happened to be the perfect tool for creating some truly wild action set-piece playgrounds.

Half-Life 2 would soon become the poster child of the Havok engine (rightfully so) and help usher in a new era of games that used the technology to really rethink the fundamentals of video game design. To this day, though, I don’t believe I’ve ever played another action game that recognized the wonderful ridiculousness of the Havok engine quite the way that Max Payne 2 did. Of course, much of the game’s success in that respect can be attributed to its absolute best feature…

Max Payne 2 Features the Best Level Design in Action Game History

I alluded to this in the section above, but if the original Max Payne had one glaring weakness, it was its level design. While those aforementioned dream sequences tend to attract the most venom, there were a few other levels in Max Payne that ended up feeling like a chore. Even action-heavy sections like a trip through a shipyard soon devolved into a confusing slog lowlighted by drab environments and half-hearted puzzle sequences.

Seemingly aware of that shortcoming, Remedy went back to the drawing board with Max Payne 2 and came up with some of the absolute best level design concepts I’ve seen in an action game (or any other game for that matter).

Again, a big part of the reason Max Payne 2’s level design works as well as it does is because Remedy was seemingly aware that the best thing they could do with the potent combination of bullet time mechanics, smooth third-person shooting, and Havok engine physics that they were working with was to create action movie-like playgrounds. So many of Max Payne’s shootouts are conveniently located next to scaffoldings, stacks of random objects, and other things enemies can hilariously interact with whenever you send them flying into them. The remaining action scenes are usually set in environments that really allow you to explore the room and play with the various (and often hilarious) ways you can wipe out mobs of mobsters. Do you dive over the table and shoot them in the knees with a shotgun to watch what the physics engine does, or do you run in with dual Uzis blazing and see how quickly you can mow everyone down? There’s an almost puzzle-like exploration quality to the game’s action, and nearly every level in the game was designed to encourage you to play with the possibilities rather than showcase however the developers intended for you to survive these scenarios.