15 Best Nintendo Switch RPGs Ranked

14. Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition

While its reputation seems to improve a little more with every new release, the Tales franchise still doesn’t have the name recognition of heavy hitters in the genre like Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy. Several games from the series have made their way to Switch (including fan favorite Tales of Symphonia), but Vesperia is just a little bit better.

Yuri is just such a compelling main character, who’s more cynical than your average JRPG protagonist. While the story may not break much new ground, this is some of the best combat in the Tales series, with plenty of customization and big combos at your fingertips. And it still looks great for a game that originally came out in 2008.

13. Omori

A lot of indie games deal with mental health issues, but few are as effective and impactful as Omori. This is a game that uses its JRPG aesthetic to fully explore the issues of depression, anxiety, and isolation, but with a surreal horror twist. Omori is a game that will make you feel a lot of complex emotions. Even the happier moments come with a sense of looming dread.

The game’s look has been favorably compared to EarthBound, another JRPG darling that dealt with some heavy issues, but while that game mostly keeps its Nintendo family-friendly charm, Omori isn’t afraid of venturing into some very dark spaces.

12. Final Fantasy VII

Most of the mainline Final Fantasy games (plus quite a few spin-offs) have made their way to the Switch by now, but the seventh game in the series still seems to have the most ardent fanbase. This is the original PS1 classic with all of the turn-based combat and blocky graphics still in place, and it’s still fantastic.

This is just such a timeless story focusing on loss, identity, and environmentalism filled with big, iconic moments. It’s still worth checking out this version over the recent remakes. Plus, it has several quality of life improvements over the original release, such as the options to speed up gameplay and eliminate random encounters. This makes it well worth revisiting if you haven’t played it in awhile.