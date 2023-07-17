25 Best PlayStation One Games Ever

Some fans might put Spyro’s two PS1 sequels on this list ahead of the original, and while those are excellent games as well, they largely feel iterative, and maybe even lose a little of the simple charm of the first game. Still, you really can’t go wrong with any of the titles in the original Spyro trilogy.

12. The Legend of Dragoon

In hindsight, it’s surprising that the The Legend of Dragoon received largely middling reviews at release. Were reviewers suffering from RPG fatigue after so many excellent PS1 releases in the late ‘90s? Maybe they were just more used to Square Enix games? Who knows. Regardless, later reviews have looked much more fondly on The Legend of Dragoon and rightfully recognized it as one of the best games on the console.

While following a lot of JRPG conventions, Legend of Dragoon carved out its own niche thanks to an innovative battle system that incorporated quick time events, as well as “dragoon forms” that add extra abilities in combat. It also featured sky-high production values for the time with beautifully directed CGI cutscenes and a soaring soundtrack that sits among the PS1’s best. If contemporary reviews turned you off, now is absolutely the time to revisit this underrated classic.

11. Tekken 3

In the waning days of the American arcade scene, developers constantly struggled with porting their games from powerful cabinets that were made to their own specifications. With better graphics and more characters than ever, there were serious concerns about whether Tekken 3 could even run on the PS1, but the eventual home release ended up being one of the best console ports in history.

Though Tekken 3‘s PS1 port suffers from a slight graphical downgrade, it added a brand new (and awesome) beat ‘em up mode called Tekken Force and two brand new characters (including the manga dinosaur icon, Gon). Most importantly, Tekken 3 retained the arcade version’s brilliant 3D combat. There’s a good argument to be made that this is still the very best Tekken game.

10. Suikoden II

The PS1 was so jampacked with top-tier RPGs that even the best games could go largely overlooked. Suikoden II debuted to good (but not great) reviews and absolutely abysmal sales. Blame the sprite graphics that gamers largely ignored in favor of flashier titles. But those who took the risk on this little RPG sequel with the weird name were treated to one of the best stories of all time: a winding political epic more in line with Game of Thrones than typical “save the world” JRPG fare.