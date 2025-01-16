Nintendo Switch 2 Revealed: The Improvements, Rumors, and Questions We Still Have

– Next, the new Joy-Cons, also larger, which should help make playing in handheld mode a little more comfortable. There are two other updates to note: 1) gone are the annoying rail connections, replaced by a seemingly magnetic snap-on connection that looks so much easier to use; and 2) you can also use the Joy-Cons as mice, although how Nintendo plans to implement this new functionality into the gaming experience remains to be seen. Overall, these are the upgrades that have us the most excited so far.

– There’s one other detail to note regarding the Joy-Cons: there’s a new button! Nintendo has added a mysterious C button to the right Joy-Con (the square button all the way on the bottom). What this button actually does is anyone’s guess but IGN points to speculation that it might have something to do with more intuitive group chat functionality.

– Back in 2017, Nintendo used the then-upcoming The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to show off what the original Switch could do. This time around, Nintendo has gone with what seems to be a new Mario Kart game—presumably the long-rumored Mario Kart 9! You may be wondering why Nintendo went two console generations with just one Mario Kart game in the first place, but the answer is actually pretty simple: Mario Kart 8, particularly the Deluxe port for the Switch, sold incredibly well. In fact, it’s the best-selling Nintendo game of all time if you don’t count Wii Sports, which came bundled with the Wii.

– The Switch 2 will allow you to play games on physical cartridges and digitally. As previously reported, it will also feature backwards compatibility, meaning you’ll be able to play most of your Switch library on the new hardware, although Nintendo warns that “certain games may not be supported on or fully compatible with the Switch 2.”

Rumored Nintendo Switch 2 Specs

Of course, there’s a lot we still don’t know about the Switch 2, questions that will hopefully be answered in April as well as at the Nintendo Experience events planned in the Spring and Summer for anxious fans who want to be the first to check out the new console in person. In the meantime, we only have rumors and leaks to go on when it comes to what is actually powering the new Switch console. What specs are we talking here?

Nintendo hasn’t revealed anything on that front, but leaked concept images of the Switch 2 and an alleged specs list released in September (via VGC) could provide some clues. Again, it’s important to note that this is all unconfirmed rumor at the moment, although the leaked images themselves seem to be the real thing after today’s announcement. The leak also correctly stated that the Switch 2 would have an 8-inch display, snap-on controllers, and two USB-C ports.