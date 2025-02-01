15 Hardest Nintendo Switch Games of All Time

14. Super Mario Maker 2

There are really two games in Super Mario Maker 2. The first is story mode, a challenging, but not terribly difficult collection of levels developed by Nintendo that most Mario veterans will be able to beat after a few days with a fair—but not terribly excessive—number of deaths.

Then there’s the online mode where sadists have gone out of their way to create the most ridiculously difficult platforming levels ever devised, and that less than one percent of players can actually beat in some cases. May God have mercy on your soul if you decide to venture into this mode and actually try to complete some of these levels.

13. Hades

Like any roguelike, difficulty in Hades largely comes down to a combination of practice and luck, but Hades also introduces some quirks that make it one of the more difficult titles in the genre. First, to truly beat the game and see the credits, you’ll have to defeat the final boss not once, not twice, but a whopping 10 times, a feat that will take most players dozens of hours.

But after defeating Hades the first time, you can manually increase the difficulty for extra rewards. Some of these modifiers increase the number of enemies or how bosses attack to the point that initially the developers thought the hardest difficulty was impossible to beat until one player finally managed to pull it off and posted it online.

12. Dark Souls: Remastered

Where would a list about hard games be without an appearance from Dark Souls? The Switch version isn’t drastically different from any of the other versions released since 2011, except you can now die a lot while on the go. This is essentially the same game we’ve been playing since the PS3 era, with all of its sometimes cheap enemies and occasionally confusing level design meant to beat you down.

The only reason Dark Souls ranks low on the list is that by now there are also plenty of guides online that will tell you how to cheese it to power up early and easily beat the most difficult bosses. But if you go into it blind, this is still one of the most difficult games around.