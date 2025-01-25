The Best Nintendo Switch Games, Ranked

Instead, Tetris 99 ended up being pretty special. The basic battle royale concept (though it’s closer to a Last Man Standing mode in many respects) adds enough of a hook to keep you addicted to what has long been an underrated gaming experience: multiplayer Tetris. It reminded some of their love of the base game, it ensnared a new generation of players, and it kicked off the trend off the wonderful trend of “99” titles that grew to include Super Mario, F-Zero, and Pac-Man.

14. Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Nintendo fans spent decades begging the publisher to release a traditional, mainline new Pokémon game on a console. While the Switch finally gave those fans such a game (a few of them, in fact) the best Pokémon game on the console is ironically the least traditional one: Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Yet, despite its lack of traditional Pokémon progression and combat mechanics, Arceus sometimes feels closer to the console Pokémon game fans long dreamed of. Its much more open design lets you lose yourself in the Pokémon universe while its more active combat and crafting mechanics make Pokémon feel more modern than it has in quite some time. It’s far from perfect, but it may be the future of the franchise.

13. Pikmin 4

Pikmin 4 was careering toward meme status before it was finally released in 2023. After about eight years of vague promises, fans of the cult classic series started to accept that the franchise had probably gone to live at the farm upstate that Nintendo sent F-Zero to. Besides, how much could we expect from whatever Pikmin game we may be lucky enough to even get?

Yet, Pikmin 4 really is one of the purest examples of Nintendo magic on the Switch. It’s both a glorious celebration of the creative blend of puzzles and explorations that always set Pikmin apart and an ideal starting point for the many who never gave the series a shot. You can feel the love that went into making Pikmin 4 either the best Pikmin we’ll ever get or the start of a bright new era for the franchise.

12. Super Mario Party Jamboree

At a time when the traditional party game is practically endangered, a night with Mario Party feels particularly special. At its best, Mario Party is a remarkably unpretentious good time that is just deep enough and competitive enough to enthrall any group of players. The problem is that Mario Party has rarely been at its best in recent years.