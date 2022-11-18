Why Pokémon Fans Are Already Disappointed by Scarlet and Violet

The Pokémon series can’t catch a break. First Pokémon Sword and Shield got rid of the national Pokédex and featured trees gamers likened to Nintendo 64 shrubbery. Next, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl were lambasted for missing features and a general lack of imagination. Most recently, Pokémon Legends: Arceus divided the fanbase due to its graphics. Now, Scarlet and Violet have arrived just in time to continue this disappointing trend.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet may have just been released, but early reviews are anything but glowing. In fact, sites such as GameRant have pointed out that Scarlet and Violet have already received some of the worst review scores of the series. Looking at videos and screenshots of the game posted by fans quickly reveals some of the reasons Scarlet and Violet have been so disappointing so early. Players have chronicled enough glitches, bugs, and other issues to fill a Wailord. Quite frankly, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are so janky it’s surprising they ever made it out of QA.

Framerates That Sink Like Stones

When Nintendo revealed The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, fans were immediately impressed by the game’s graphics, but some worried that the game almost looked too good for the Nintendo Switch to possibly handle. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet might have confirmed these fears.

Many gamers have found out the hard way that Scarlet and Violet are incredibly unstable. Twitter user @trsrpc posted numerous instances where the games’ framerates drop for no discernible reason. You could walk through the grass or run over a bridge, and the game suddenly slices its FPS in half with the efficiency of a Kartana. When @trsrpc collected Sunflora, they discovered that the Pokémon have the animation smoothness of a zoetrope. Those issues even creep into the cutscenes, as demonstrated by Twitter user @SOliveli: