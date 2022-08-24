Saints Row Backlash Explained: Why This Reboot Is Already Getting So Much Fan Hate

As soon as those statements (and the game’s controversial reveal trailer) were released, some Saints Row fans latched on to the idea that the reboot’s creators were disingenuously making their game “woke” in order to appeal to a wider audience. Some of those fans are simply the kind of people who are offended by something as simple as the reboot’s use of gender-neutral pronouns to describe the player character while others tried to argue that the reboot’s developers were ignoring the kinder, gentler sides of previous Saints Row games by suggesting the series was in need of a complete tonal overhaul.

I’ll have more to say about Saints Row‘s writing, humor, and tone in our own review of the game, but one thing that I think is important to realize about this particular controversy is that it kind of took on a life of its own before anyone actually played the new Saints Row game. There are numerous (and valid) criticisms you can make about Saints Row, but if the reactions to this game feel especially acidic at times, that’s because the fans behind them have been marshaling their outrage resources for months. They’ve been waiting for the chance to attack this game because of a belief that they formed long ago.

It’s ultimately not fair to say that the Saints Row reboot never had a chance to please those who decided to hate it based on its very existence (even if some of those fans hate many things, ideas, and people on the basis of their existence), but it is fair to say that the game was always going to be controversial in this respect.

Saints Row’s New Cast of Characters Represent a Tonal Shift That Some Fans Refuse to Support

This point kind of goes hand-in-hand with the section above, but it’s enough of its own thing to treat as a separate topic.

Basically, there are some gamers who outright hate Saints Row‘s new cast of young characters (as well as its new tone) based largely on the idea that they are designed to appeal to Gen-Z gamers/hipsters (which are the most popular terms used to describe the game’s presumed demographics). Again, some of that vitriol can be traced back to the belief that Saints Row is trying to be “woke.” The game’s slightly more diverse cast of lead characters is certainly the biggest target in that respect. Crucially, though, other franchise fans are upset by some of the broader thematic differences between the old Saints Row games and this reboot.

While some were always going to be upset that the Saints Row reboot doesn’t feature any of the franchise’s most famous characters, there seems to be a ton of hatred towards this particular cast of characters. I’ve heard the new Saints Row crew called everything from Fortnite rejects to wannabe TikTok influencers, and those are the descriptions I feel comfortable sharing with you. Mind you, the pure hatred towards this game’s main characters has existed since before we even really knew anything more than what they looked like. I don’t even want to try to dive into the psychology of this whole thing, but for several reasons, the main cast of 2022’s Saints Row has really gotten under the skin of those who claim to be fans of “true” Saints Row games.