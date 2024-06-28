Best Elden Ring DLC Builds: The Most Broken Builds In Shadow of the Erdtree

Well, almost. While Lightning Perfume Bottle can deal amounts of damage that were clearly never intended by gods, mankind, or FromSoftware, it can be awkward to use this build from time to time. You’re effectively turning yourself into a glass canon, which means your defenses will be incredibly low. Furthermore, the slower cast time of the Ash of War can cause problems in fights against faster enemies out in the world. Against larger bosses who struggle to get out of the way of the bombs you’ll be launching, though, it’s basically a cheat code.

The build itself is rather simple. After you infuse your Lightning Bottles and Rolling Sparks, you will want to prioritize acquiring armor and Talismans that increase your damage, often at the cost of your defenses. Again, that playstyle will get you in trouble from time to time, but it tends not to matter much when you’re killing everything in just a few shots anyway. In fact, YouTuber Syrobe (who is credited wiht discovering this build) took down the DLC’s final and hardest boss in just 30 seconds using a version of this setup. That simply should not be possible.

You can enhance this build further by using some tricks involving the synergy between certain status effects (specifically, Madness), but it’s not strictly necessary to make this work. If you want that extra damage, though, there are always buffs out there that will give it to you.

Also, you can technically make this strategy work with some of the other Perfume Bottles in the game since Rolling Sparks does much of the work. The reason most people go with Lightning is due to the nature of that effect, the number of enemies that are weak to it (or boast no notable resistance to it), and the increased number of ways you can buff Lightning relative to other Perfume Bottle effects. Frost is your second-best option, and Fire would be nice if so many enemies weren’t resistant to it. Poison, meanwhile, seems like a somewhat fun gimmick at the moment and little more than that.

Bloodfiend’s Arm Bleeding Bonk Build

Primary Stats: Arcane (60+), Vigor

Secondary Stats: Strength, Endurance