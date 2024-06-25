Elden Ring DLC Progression Path: How to Follow The Main Story and Beat Shadow of the Erdtree

Eventually, you’ll reach the Dark Chamber Entrance Site of Grace. Behind that Site of Grace is Messmer the Impaler. Defeat him if you can and acquire the Messmer’s Kindling item (along with his other rewards).

It’s also worth noting that there are Scadutree Fragments scattered throughout Shadow Keep including 5(!) that you can get from defeating an optional boss and accessing a secret area. I highly recommend checking out this guide on how to do that, as you’ll likely need every bit of help you can get to beat what comes next. For that matter, you can reach those Fragments before challenging Messmer if you feel like you need them.

Elden Ring – Shadow of the Erdtree Main Story Path: Ancient Ruins of Rauh

There is a boss in this area (Romina, Saint of the Bud) that you’ll need to defeat to access the final area of the game. Technically, you’ll need to beat Messmer and Romina to access the final area of the game, and you can beat them in any order. I just recommend putting off the Romina fight until afterward as beating Messmer then Romina will lead you directly to the final Legacy Dungeon whereas the other way around requires some backtracking.

In any case, you can reach the Ancient Ruins of Rauh by following the instructions I outlined for that area in the section above (if you haven’t already discovered it). Once you’re there (again, assuming you haven’t already been exploring) reaching Romina is a pretty simple matter of navigating the area while heading towards the fortress structure in the distance. If you need help, this video will show you exactly how to get there in just a few minutes. Otherwise, the Sites of Grace arrows will lead the way.

You’ll find Romina’s boss area just beyond the Church of the Bud Main Entrance that I’ve included an image of above. Just know that Romina is a ridiculously tough boss fight. However, you should be used to that by this point, and you may even have most of the Scadutree Fragments in the game at this point if you’ve been hunting them down.

After you defeat her, you will be prompted to interact with a nearby tree by using Messmer’s Kindling. Before you do that, though, please note that this is Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree’s point of no return. If there is anything else you want to explore or do in the game before you reach the final area, be sure to do that before you choose to burn the Sealing Tree.