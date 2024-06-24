Elden Ring DLC: Best Incantations and Sorcery Spells In Shadow of the Erdtree

While Shadow of the Erdtree‘s new weapons are proving to be some of the breakout stars of the DLC, the game’s collection of Incantations and Sorceries shouldn’t leave spell casters wanting. Actually, there are quite a few new spells in the game that just may be good enough to convince melee and hybrid players to respec.

For this list, I tried to focus on the spells that are most useful in the more dangerous situations you will regularly find yourself in during Shadow of the Erdtree. In other words, there are a couple of flashy spells on this list, but the “cool factor” wasn’t my guiding light. Also, you’ll find demonstrations of these spells from YouTuber Sipder throughout this article. If you find those videos helpful, be sure to go check out their channel. Their demo videos are some of the best ones that I’ve seen thus far.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree – Best Incantations

While there are quite a few powerful new Incantations in Shadow of the Erdtree, these stood out as some of the most useful for the majority of situations. Admittedly, one of them is also just a ton of fun to use.

Heal From Afar

Heal From Afar casts a holy bolt that lets you…well, heal things from afar. Its unique functionality (relative to the other spells in the game in its class) is reason enough to seek it out. If you have any interest in playing Elden Ring with others, this spell is an invaluable tool that allows you to properly function as a support caster.