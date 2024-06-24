Elden Ring DLC: Every Remembrance Boss Weapon From Shadow of The Erdtree Ranked Worst to Best

The version of this weapon that Midra, Lord Of Frenzied Flame in their boss fight is incredible. It looks great, it’s powerful, and it regularly produces beams of devastating fire that inflict the rare (and deadly) Frenzy status effect. Sadly, this version of that weapon retains its looks and little else. While trying to get this weapon to function as it did in that boss fight would have been a balancing nightmare, the version of this sword you do get just feels so…boring. It tragically lacks any Frenzy status effects, which means that you’re forced to rely on its good (but ultimately not great) combination of raw stats and melee reach. It just doesn’t measure up to the competition in that respect.

However, I will say that this sword’s Weapon Skill (Golden Crux) is pretty bonkers in PvP. It’s a leaping blow that produces a massive AoE follow-up when it lands. Most PvP players won’t be able to avoid it, and I imagine it will be spammed to the delight of the wielder and the frustration of everyone else. Other than that, it’s pretty unremarkable.

9. Putrescence Cleaver

It’s easy to want to love the Putrescence Cleaver. This massive weapon boasts a unique look that is best described as the result of what would happen if a giant took a greatsword and bent it backward. Even better, this weapon’s special attack allows you to grab the “bent” end of the blade and essentially turn it into an especially deadly pastry cutter capable of unleashing a series of spinning attacks. As if that wasn’t enough, this weapon deals a nice bit of Frost damage, which is certainly a rare attribute in a melee weapon of this type.

Those are all great things, but they don’t come together to form anything especially interesting. This weapon is at its best when you can spam its special attack and use it to stun larger enemies. Even then, the awkward attack pattern of that special attack can limit its usefulness in some of the fights where such staggers are most valuable (or arguably even necessary). Similarly, the Frost buildup is nice, but it’s not quite good enough to build a character around at the moment compared to the other Frost-focused builds out there.

You can absolutely make Putrescence Cleaver work for you. However, the same is true of many weapons in Elden Ring. Trying to find what makes this weapon special outside of being unique is a puzzle that hasn’t been cracked quite yet.

8. Sword Lance

You’re not alone if you don’t know what to make of this weapon when you first see it/acquire it. On paper, combining a Greatsword and a Lance seems like a potentially great thing. In reality, this thing is closer to a more powerful version of a Heavy Thrusting Sword. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, but truth be told, I just don’t think that the lunging strike you get from a Lance or Heavy Thrusting weapon is an adequate replacement for the running heavy attacks that Greatswords typically come with.