Elden Ring DLC: The Best Early Weapons In Shadow of The Erdtree

Backhand Blade

One of the best early weapons in Shadow of the Erdtree is also one of the first weapons you’ll likely come across. The Backhand Blade is a devilishly quick sword that comes complete with a powerful ability that allows you to quickly close the gap and deal a quick blow. It’s also a “dual-wield” weapon that only takes up one inventory slot, which opens up some fascinating strategies. If you’re going for a speed-focused build, you have to give it a shot.

The Backhand Blade is sitting out in the open near a mausoleum-type structure not far from where you start Shadow of the Erdtree. You may have to kill a couple of enemies to safely grab it, but it’s incredibly easy to grab on the run if you need to.

Greatsword of Solitude

The Greatsword of Solitude is a fantastic Strength-based weapon that scales incredibly well with that primary attribute, deals a ton of base damage, and absolutely destroys enemy poise. As if that wasn’t enough, it also comes with an incredible weapon skill that gives Strength-based players a viable and reliable projectile attack that they can use to open battles or chip away at lesser enemies. It’s a must-have weapon for certain builds, and you can get it within minutes of starting the DLC.

Well…maybe. See, this weapon is located just West of the first Shadow of the Erdtree Site of Grace in a small dungeon near the edge of that section of the map. However, you have to defeat the boss of that dungeon (the Blackgoal Knight) to acquire it. That will not be easy. That enemy is tough, is equipped with this powerful sword, and can take off about a third of your hit bar with a single strike. Overpowered veteran players may be able to beat him right away. Everyone else will need to level up in the DLC before taking him on.

Great Katana

The Great Katana is easily one of the best early weapons in Shadow of the Erdtree. This blade boasts the size and power of a greatsword but retains the quick strike capabilities (and reach) of a katana. As if that wasn’t enough, it also comes with a devastating bleed effect that is relatively easy to build thanks to its rapid attack skills. It’s just an immediate upgrade for the right kind of build.

To find it, follow the path North from Shadow of the Erdtree’s starting area (Gravesite Site of Grace) until you reach the Greatbridge North Site of Grace. To the West is a giant lake. Look for a dead body floating in the lake. That body is holding the Great Katana. There will be a dragon nearby, but you don’t have to fight them to get this weapon if you don’t want to. Just ride up, snatch it, and get out of there.