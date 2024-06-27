Best Elden Ring DLC Weapons: Where To Find Shadow of the Erdtree’s Most Powerful Weapons
Shadow of the Erdtree's best weapons will help you break this insanely difficult Elden Ring DLC adventure.
You’ve probably heard that Shadow of the Erdtree is hard, but what you may not know is that the best weapons in the Elden Ring DLC will make its toughest fights significantly easier. Seriously, there are some powerful weapons in Shadow of the Erdtree that are simply broken at the moment, and I don’t mean that in a cute way. A couple of them will allow you to kill any enemy in just a few hits.
So if you’re tired of settling for what you’ve managed to scrounge along the way, here is where you will find the most powerful weapons in Shadow of the Erdtree.
Bloodfiend’s Arm
This weapon doesn’t look like much. In fact, it is downright ugly. However, Bloodfiend’s Arm happens to be the most powerful weapon in Shadow of the Erdtree. It is absolutely busted at the moment to the point where we can all be pretty sure it is not working as intended.
As soon as you get this weapon, you should infuse it with a Bleed effect, upgrade it to +25, and pump your Arcane rating up as high as it will go. Your reward will be the most powerful Bleed weapon in Elden Ring. This thing is capable of proccing a Bleed trigger with a single heavy attack in some instances. When you combine that effect with the weapon’s absurdly high base physical damage and stagger damage (two very important attributes in the DLC), you get a club that will destroy even the final boss with little effort required. Until this thing gets nerfed (and it will be nerfed), you can jump-attack your way through the DLC with it and barely break a sweat.
Where to Find Bloodfiend’s Arm
You can get this from any Bloodfiend enemy, but the best place to hunt for it is in Prospect Town. There is a pack of Blodfiends in that area that can be repeatedly farmed until one of them drops this weapon. You’ll find that location marked on the map above.
Lighting Perfume Bottle With Rolling Spark
The other seemingly broken weapon in the game at the moment is the Lightning Perfume Bottle. To be more specific, it’s the Lightning Perfume Bottle combined with the new Ash of War, Rolling Spark.
See, Rolling Spark is supposed to instantly shoot your Perfume Bottle’s effects in front of you so that you can use the weapon more effectively as a ranged projectile. For some reason, though, casting that effect directly at the ground will cause all of its damage procs to trigger at once. The result is the closest Elden Ring has ever come to giving you a nuclear weapon. With the right build, you can one-shot most enemies and some bosses with this weapon. It too will likely be nerfed, so use it while you can.
Where to Find Lighting Perfume Bottle
The Lightning Perfume Bottle can be found near the Cerulean Coast Site of Grace. Head north from that Site of Grace and look for a small lake guarded by a lightning-infused ram. You’ll find the Lightning Bottles in the water at the spot marked on the map above.
The Rolling Spark Ash of War can be found in the perfumer camp just south of Shadow Keep’s entrance. It’s the one on top of the cliff. Look up in that area, and you’ll find a flying Scarab enemy. Kill the Scarab, and they will drop this Ash of War.
Milady With Wing Stance
On its own, Milady is a nice weapon that doesn’t seem to measure up to some of the other weapons you’ll soon have access to. However, Milady becomes far more interesting when you pair it with the Wing Stance Ash of War.
In fact, it feels like Milady was supposed to come with that Ash of War before some programming changes seemingly occurred right before the release of the game. Regardless, that Ash of War essentially allows you to “charge” Milady and perform a series of strikes or a charging thrust that greatly increases the damage, range, and speed of this weapon. When paired with the Talisman that grants you a damage buff when you maintain a stance for a brief period of time (Rellana’s Cameo), it will allow you to tear through most early threats in the game and quite a few things that come after.
Where to Find Milady
We previously discussed where to find Milady in this article about the best early weapons in the game, so be sure to check that out if you can’t find it. You can also consult the map above for a quick reference to its location.
As for Wing Stance, it’s located in Castle Ensis not too far from where you find Milady. It’s in a weird spot past an easy-to-miss ledge, so I recommend checking out this video to make sure you don’t miss it.
Fire Knight Greatsword With Flame Skewer
On its own, this Greatsword has a lot of things going for it. It’s fast, it’s powerful, and it looks fantastic. What puts this sword well over the top, though, is the fact that it actually becomes more powerful when you buff it with Fire effects.
That interaction opens up a few possibilities. Yes, you want to infuse this with Fire as soon as possible, but you’ll specifically want to infuse it with the Flame Skewer Ash of War which grants an additional Fire damage buff (and a powerful synergistic special attack). The result is one of the hardest-hitting weapons in the game that also deals a nice amount of Fire damage. It’s also a PvP monster if that appeals to you at all.
Where to Find Fire Knight Greatsword
Fire Knight Greatsword is randomly dropped by one of the Fire Knights in Shadow Keep, so you just have to keep farming them until one of them gives it up. If you’re looking for the Flame Skewer Ash of War, it’s in Belurat Tower Settlement just past the Small Private Altar Site of Grace. In the nearby courtyard is an NPC invader who will drop this Ash of War when they are defeated.
Sword of Darkness and Sword of Light
These are technically two swords that you will need to eventually choose between. Both can not be acquired until pretty late in the game after you complete a long and complicated quest line. Fortunately, the results are worth it.
These swords are fast and fairly powerful on their own, but it’s their Weapon Skills that make them truly legendary. They generate unique and flamboyant AoE Holy attacks that carve through everything in the game. I lean towards the Sword of Darkness given that its attack is slightly more useful in more situations, but I can see either of these becoming many players’ main weapon once they are acquired (and once some of the other, currently broken weapons are addressed).
Where to Find Sword of Darkness
The Sword of Darkness and Sword of Light can only be acquired after you have found the Stone Sheathed Sword and converted it into one of the other two weapons. It’s a complicated process, so I highly recommend checking out this detailed video on how to do it.
Rakshasa’s Great Katana
Generally speaking, the Great Katana weapon type is worth seeking out in Shadow of the Erdtree. These massive weapons deal their damage in wide, sweeping arcs and tend to stagger enemies with relative ease. However, Rakshasa’s Great Katana is almost certainly the Great Katana to seek out for the endgame.
That’s largely because of the power of its Ash of War, Weed Cutter. That skill extends the range and attack speed of the core Great Katana attack, and it can be spammed so long as you have the stamina to use it. When combined with this weapon’s already incredible power, stagger damage, and Bleed effect, it allows Rakshasa’s Great Katana to stunlock many enemies and simply destroy others before you can even stagger them.
Where to Find Rakshasa’s Great Katana
You can acquire this katana by defeating Rakshasa in the Eastern Nameless Mausoleum. You will find the Eastern Nameless Mausoleum’s location marked on the map above. You can work your way there by heading down the ravine by Shadow Keep if you haven’t done so already.
Greatsword of Solitude
You can theoretically acquire Greatsword of Solitude early on so long as you can beat one of the DLC’s toughest early challenges. While the ability to get this weapon so soon lends it quite a bit of credit, it ultimately does pretty well on its own in the long run as well.
The Greatsword of Solitude is a beast of a Strength weapon that comes with all of the stagger damage, attack power, and devastating jumping attacks you expect from weapons in that class. What makes this particular Greatsword special is its Ash of War which produces a powerful and fast projecticle slash that functions somewhat similarly to (but slightly different than) the Moonveil Katana. That kind of range on a weapon this powerful is a rare and useful treat indeed.
Where to Find Greatsword of Solitude
You can acquire the Greatsword of Solitude by defeating the Blackgaol Knight in the Western Namelss Mausoleum not far from where you start the DLC. Here’s a guide on how to do that.
Ancient Meteoric Ore Greatsword
If you’re looking for a Greatsword alternative that doesn’t require you to beat a powerful early boss, the Ancient Metoric Ore Greatsword more than gets the job done. It comes with a lot of the same base weapon benefits and also happens to boast an absurdly powerful Ash of War.
This particular Ash of War sends your character flying forward to unleash a devastating charge attack that pierces through enemies and can be topped off with an explosive finisher. It’s a toss-up as to which Greatsword you should roll out with. Ancient Meteoric Ore boasts more raw attack power in the long run, though I will say that Solitude’s Ash of War may be slightly more handy. Give both a shot.
Where to Find Ancient Meteoric Ore Greatsword
You’ll find Ancient Meteoric Ore Greatsword in the Ruined Forge of Starfall Past dungeon indicated on the map above. You’ll need to examine an altar on the second floor of that dungeon in order to acquire the sword.
Barbed Staff
Barbed Staff is one of the best Strength and Faith weapons in the game, which is nice given how valuable that particular stat combo is at the moment. Interestingly, it’s one of the rare weapons in that class that scales well with Faith rather than just Strength.
That distinction ends up meaning a lot when you account for the surprising power of this weapon’s Ash of War, Jori’s Inquisition. That skill sends out a series of Holy-based disc projectiles that deal quite a bit of damage and can be fired in relatively quick succession from a distance. Oh, and did I mention that this staff (and its skill) also causes a decent amount of Bleed buildup as well as Holy damage? It’s hard to find a weapon that offers more across-the-board benefits so long as you have the stats required to wield this.
Where to Find Barbed Staff
You can acquire the Barbed Staff by defeating Jori, Elder Inquisitor just outside at the exit of Darklight Catacombs. It’s the same dungeon you need to go through to reach Abyssal Woods, so here’s our guide on how to get there if you haven’t yet reached it.
Euporia
Euporia is undoubtedly one of the most unique new weapons in Shadow of the Erdtree. This Faith and Strength-based Twinblade certainly deals a nice amount of damage relative to its attack speed, but what matters most is that every enemy you kill with Euporia charges its Ash of War, Euporia Vortex.
When fully charged (as indicated by the glow of the weapon) that Ash of War unleashes a kind of Comet Azur-style beam projectile as well as an incredibly strong spinning attack. Either one of those effects is enough to ruin an enemy’s day. However, if you manage to catch an enemy in both attacks at the same time (which isn’t too difficult) you will absolutely delete them. This one is a menace.
Where to Find Euporia
The bad news is that you will not be able to acquire this weapon until you’ve reached the final Legacy Dungeon in Shadow of the Erdtree, Enir-Illim. Worse, the weapon is hidden at the end of a complicated path in that area. I highly recommend checking on this video on where and how to find it.