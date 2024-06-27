Best Elden Ring DLC Weapons: Where To Find Shadow of the Erdtree’s Most Powerful Weapons

You’ve probably heard that Shadow of the Erdtree is hard, but what you may not know is that the best weapons in the Elden Ring DLC will make its toughest fights significantly easier. Seriously, there are some powerful weapons in Shadow of the Erdtree that are simply broken at the moment, and I don’t mean that in a cute way. A couple of them will allow you to kill any enemy in just a few hits.

So if you’re tired of settling for what you’ve managed to scrounge along the way, here is where you will find the most powerful weapons in Shadow of the Erdtree.

Bloodfiend’s Arm

This weapon doesn’t look like much. In fact, it is downright ugly. However, Bloodfiend’s Arm happens to be the most powerful weapon in Shadow of the Erdtree. It is absolutely busted at the moment to the point where we can all be pretty sure it is not working as intended.

As soon as you get this weapon, you should infuse it with a Bleed effect, upgrade it to +25, and pump your Arcane rating up as high as it will go. Your reward will be the most powerful Bleed weapon in Elden Ring. This thing is capable of proccing a Bleed trigger with a single heavy attack in some instances. When you combine that effect with the weapon’s absurdly high base physical damage and stagger damage (two very important attributes in the DLC), you get a club that will destroy even the final boss with little effort required. Until this thing gets nerfed (and it will be nerfed), you can jump-attack your way through the DLC with it and barely break a sweat.