20 Best Crime Video Games Ever

There’s no shortage of incredible things video games let us do. The best games often allow us to enjoy experiences that would be impossible or deadly in real life. Maybe that’s why crime games have always been so strangely appealing.

As some of the best and biggest TV shows, movies, and books have proven, we are often more fascinated with the world of crime than many of us are willing to admit. Of course, there are limits to what those mediums can offer. We can watch Tony Soprano and Henry Hill live out that life we’re strangely fascinated with, but we have to check our darker desires to participate at the door before we go on a guided tour through that lifestyle.

That’s where crime video games come into play. They alone allow us to experience the highs of the world of crime without having to really deal with any of the negative repercussions or moral quandaries. Of course, a few of the very best crime games do force us to deal with the consequences of our actions in their own ways.

Before we get into this list, though, here are a few pieces of selection criteria to keep in mind.