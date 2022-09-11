Why Filmmakers Thought Al Pacino’s Scarface Should Never Be Made

Al Pacino created an urban legend with Tony Montana, and Brian De Palma’s Scarface (1983) is an icon of the gangster film genre; one of an unholy trinity alongside The Godfather (1972) and Goodfellas (1990). But when it premiered in New York, Steven Bauer, who played Manny Ribera in the film, remembers Martin Scorsese turning around halfway through the movie to warn: “You guys are great, but be prepared, because they’re going to hate it in Hollywood. Because it’s about them.”

The same could be said about the original Scarface. Studio filmmakers saw producer Howard Hughes as a rich interloper, bullying his way onto the lot with too many guns blazing. Conversely, Brian De Palma’s Scarface is about excess, and how success depends on it. Oliver Stone’s screenplay for the ‘80s movie used a gangster as an allegory for the Reagan administration’s war on drugs and the capitalistic greed of the era. Many in Hollywood saw it as an indictment of their system, and their overindulgences in an age of excess—and an act of blasphemy. While 1932 Tinseltown thought a mob movie like this would be travesty, some in De Palma’s generation thought it would be sacrilegious to remake the thing at all.

Not Scorsese though. The Goodfellas filmmaker once considered doing his own reimagining with Robert De Niro in the title role. But his vision of Howard Hawks’ gangster classic from ‘32 wasn’t what studios were looking for either. Still, the graphically violent story written by Stone repulsed traditionalists, and scared off the remake project’s first director: Sidney Lumet, who helmed classics like 12 Angry Men, Failsafe, Serpico, Dog Day Afternoon, and Network, and who had been working in the gangster genre since playing a 10-year-old Second Avenue Gang member in the 1935 stage play, Dead End.

Lumet passed Scarface off to De Palma, trading it for the true-life police corruption film Prince of the City, but not before coming up with the defining distinction between the two films with the razor-scarred lead named Tony. It was Lumet’s idea to change the title character from an Italian immigrant to a Cuban deportee, and beer bootlegging to coke dealing. The decision would come back to haunt the production as much as it propelled the Pacino film to classic status.