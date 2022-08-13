20 PlayStation Games That Were Way Ahead of Their Time

17. Wild 9

Wild 9 is one of those strange games that made me question what it means to be ahead of your time. After all, there doesn’t appear to be a lot to this game on the surface. If anything, this quirky 2.5D action title looks a little behind its time given the visual quality of 3D games available at the time. Its “Rig” mechanic, which allowed you to move items for combat and puzzle-solving purposes drew some praise, but a lot of critics just didn’t know what to make of this throwback with a few new ideas.

However, that’s oddly the thing that I think made Wild 9 ahead of its time. In 1998, Wild 9 was seen by many as a weird passion project that didn’t seem to make the most out of the PS1’s capabilities. These days, we appreciate developers that know how to make excellent 2D or 2.5D games built around modern technology and original ideas. Wild 9’s Rig weapon could also easily be considered a kind of precursor to Half-Life 2’s Gravity Gun.

16. Team Buddies

It’s not hard to see why Team Buddies failed to make much of an impact when it was first released. Not only did it debut pretty late into the PS1’s lifespan (September 2000), but it’s kind of difficult to describe what Team Buddies even is. For the sake of this conversation, it’s best to think of it as a slightly more “shooter-like” take on Worms that also happens to feature a surprising amount of vulgarity (well…at least the original uncensored version of the game did).

I don’t remember who said it, but someone else put it best when they suggested that Team Buddies would have been an instant hit if it was released in the online multiplayer/Twitch era. Its humor, various modes, complex (yet accessible) gameplay, and even optional character skins all feel like something that we’d see in a hit modern multiplayer title. Honestly, someone really needs to remake this game today and enjoy the absurd amount of money that rolls in.

15. Bushido Blade

I’ve talked about my love of Bushido Blade before, and I probably won’t stop talking about this game until it finally gets a modern remake, remaster, or sequel. Even then, I’m not sure that a modern Bushido Blade game could fully capture the brilliance of this title’s kill shot “gimmick.”

I’ll never forget the first time that I saw a Bushido Blade player kill their opponent with a single, well-placed strike. It seems like such a simple concept, and it kind of is. However, Bushido Blade really stood out at a time when most fighting games let you pull off superhero-worthy moves on your opponents only to take away a small piece of their health bar. Bushido Blade could have been released 10 years after its 1997 debut and still would have felt ahead of its time.