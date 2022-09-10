15 Best Sega Genesis Boss Fights Ever

He hits way harder than any other fighter in the game too, with his shoulder tackle and spear doing lots of damage if you don’t avoid them. Admittedly, he’s kind of cheap, and blocks way too perfectly, but ultimately almost anyone can beat him with a little practice, making the challenge all the sweeter.

12. Auweck Sing – Ristar

The mid-90s were a weird time for Sega. Even though the Genesis had sold well, Sega seemingly had no idea what to do with their newfound success and started throwing anything that would stick out into the marketplace. Among a tidal wave of unnecessary peripherals and add-ons came Ristar, an anthropomorphic star pitched as the next Sonic the Hedgehog. Spoiler: he was not. But the game was actually pretty good!

Ristar is full of surreal imagery and boss battles, but the one that still stands out for most people who played it is Auweck Sing, a fight in front of an audience against an eagle who you must continually lure to knock a songbird off its perch. Oh, and the whole time, the crowd also attempts to pelt you with fruit. With the tinny (but still great) music and constantly swirling background, the whole spectacle is one of the most hallucinatory and memorable of the 16-bit era.

11. Agito – Beyond Oasis

Beyond Oasis is best described as The Legend of Zelda with a heavy Middle Eastern influence. In some ways, its combat and animation are even better than Zelda, even if the overall package isn’t quite on par with Nintendo’s series. With most of the game taking cues from a Link adventure, of course the final boss does as well. Agito is the big bad you’ve been waiting to fight all game. And when you finally meet face-to-face with the evil sorcerer, it’s…. kind of underwhelming. He’s just a guy who goes down pretty easily.

But of course, that’s just the first stage of the battle. In his second phase, Agito transforms into a massive, tentacled, screen-filling horror. He’s still not the most difficult boss in gaming, but he is one of the coolest looking on the Genesis, and it makes a suitably satisfying finale to the adventure.

10. Warhead – Vectorman

Speaking of visually impressive Genesis games, Vectorman ranks among the very best thanks to its highly stylized vector graphics, and the last level is just as creative as the rest of the game. The final boss, Warhead, has a literal warhead for an, um, head. Vectorman has to keep targeting this weakpoint while jumping from platform to platform in the midst of a swirling tornado.