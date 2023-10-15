15 Divisive Video Games That Deserve More Love Than Hate

Yet, in an industry that regularly relies on iterations and variations of the same basic concepts and franchises, I find it fascinating that Origins is the title that ended up drawing so much of the hate that should instead go to countless other titles that build their empires on entirely familiar ground. Even more negative reviews of the game pointed out that its storytelling, world design, and performances were all as good (if not better) than what the Rocksteady games offered. Like BioShock 2, it’s a surprisingly strong entry into a widely acclaimed franchise that also benefits from some exceptional DLC.

11. Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Though many recent Final Fantasy games have been divisive for one reason or another, Final Fantasy 7 Remake‘s ending really bothered a lot of long-time fans of the franchise in a profound way. You can read this full breakdown of the ending if you’re not familiar with it, but the gist of it is that the remake’s ending went incredibly meta by suggesting that the entire experience was governed by powerful in-game entities that existed to ensure everything played out pretty much exactly the same as it did before.

While the game’s characters eventually break free of those shackles, that entire plot device upset those who wanted a more straightforward remake of the original game as well as those who actually saw those entities as a kind of “shot” at those fans’ expectations. Ultimately, though, it seems pretty clear that the Final Fantasy 7 Remake team just wanted to find a way to justify this remake’s existence for reasons other than money. This is a unique and utterly fascinating approach to the entire concept of remakes that argues (often successfully) that we should expect more from such projects than more of the same. The original Final Fantasy 7 you know and love will still always be there for you.

10. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

It’s wild to look back at the sometimes overwhelming hate that Infinite Warfare received pretty much out of the gate. Its debut trailer quickly became one of the most disliked videos in YouTube history, and the reactions to the game only got worse from there. CoD fans everywhere couldn’t help but ask why their beloved military shooter series suddenly went sci-fi and seemingly wanted to be a Halo game. Though Infinite Warfare’s sales were strong in the grand scheme of things, its disappointing performance in relation to the rest of the Call of Duty series seemingly confirmed just how much fans didn’t want anything to do with it.

However, Infinite Warfare is actually quite good. Though its multiplayer left something to be desired, its surprisingly strong campaign and excellent Zombies mode are at least as good (often better) than what you’ll find in other fairly recent CoD games. At some point, you realize that much of the hate this game regularly received is based on how different it was trying to be (an idea we will return to time and time again on this list). It really goes to show just how hard it is for a modern CoD game in the yearly installment era of the franchise to try to take even a slight creative detour.

9. Chrono Cross

I struggle to think of many games that were harmed more by their pre-release expectations and name associations than Chrono Cross was. You can’t even really talk about this game before you address all of the ways that it doesn’t even try to replicate and advance the Chrono Trigger experience. Many wanted Chrono Cross to be Chrono Trigger 2, and…well, can you blame them? However, it was never meant to be that game, and it never will be.