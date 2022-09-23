Best NES Emulators For Retro Gaming

The only legal way to acquire game ROMs is to extract them from game cartridges you already own using specialized tools such as the INLretro Dumper-Programmer. If you plan on using any of the programs listed in this article, doing things the legal way will save you a ton of headaches down the line. Plus, that method ensures you won’t have to worry about downloading a ROM infected with malware from a shady website.

Furthermore, please note that every emulator functions differently. That being the case, you should always read about an emulator’s terms of service and basic instructions before you decide to download and use them. The more you know about the emulator you’re about to use, the happier you’ll be.

The Best NES Emulators

Retroarch

Most emulators only work with one kind of game ROM. So if you are in the mood to play a Sega Genesis game, you can’t use that Sega Genesis emulator you used to play an NES title. Retroarch solves that little problem.

Retroarch is one of (if not the) only exceptions to the “there’s no such thing as a one-size-fits-all emulator” rule I mentioned earlier. The program is less of an emulator and more of a frontend for all your emulation needs. Retroarch achieves this by utilizing different “cores” for various ROMs. For instance, if you want to play a Gamecube or Wii game, Retroarch can utilize the popular Dolphin core. To play NES titles, Retroarch uses Nestopia UE. You can pick and choose which cores you want from the emulator’s built-in online updater, though.

If Retroarch only offered an all-inclusive emulation service, that would still be more than enough to make it most gamers’ emulator of choice, but it actually does way more than that. The program includes a built-in video recorder, shaders that simulate how NES games look on different CRT TVs, and even automatic save states. Retroarch includes so many options and features that exhaustive documentation on how to properly use them all is all but impossible, which is the emulator’s only downside. If you’re willing to figure a few things out for yourself, though, it’s a tremendous option.

Mesen

The purpose of most major emulators is to recreate how a classic game looked, sounded, and felt. The closer an emulator gets to achieving that goal, the more likely it is to be recommended over its competition.