SDCC 2023 Recap: Inside the Den of Geek Studio And Beyond

As you may have heard, the 2023 San Diego Comic-Con International was not the usual SDCC experience.

On July 14, the American actors’ union SAG-AFTRA joined their writing counterparts in the WGA by going on strike and picketing the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) for its refusal to grant them a fair deal. Since the details of the strike preclude actors and writers from promoting their union-backed films and TV shows, many of the planned panels, promotions, and guests at Comic-Con had to bow out.

The end result was a Con that very much resembled the event’s earlier days before it became a action item on the calendar for big studios like Marvel, DC, and others to showcase their upcoming blockbusters. And you know what? It was all still pretty cool!

Like we’ve done for almost our entire existence, Den of Geek was on the ground at this year’s SDCC – hosting parties, welcoming guests to our comfy studio, and walking the expansive floors of the cavernous San Diego Convention Center. What we saw was post-COVID fandom culture thriving once again, even without the major Hollywood stars.