The Continental Is “the Next Step in the Evolution” of the John Wick Universe

Despite John Wick’s apparent demise at the end of John Wick: Chapter 4, the franchise lives on with two spinoff projects: Ballerina, a feature film due out next year, and The Continental: From the World of John Wick, a prequel TV mini-series that explores the origins of the New York safe haven for international assassins. Premiering in September as a trilogy of movie-length episodes, it’s an origin story for Winston Scott and Charon, with Colin Woodell and Ayomide Adegun taking over as the younger versions of the characters played by Ian McShane and the late Lance Reddick, respectively.

For executive producer Basil Iwanyk, getting from John Wick to The Continental has been a surprising journey. “It’s really surreal because this was a bit like the accidental franchise,” he remarks. Iwanyk has produced every John Wick film since the very first one, as well as many other noted action franchises like The Expendables and Sicario. He’ll also be on board for Ballerina. “We created this universe, and a lot of our audience wants to know more about this world and not just about John, and so it felt like The Continental and Ballerina were the next steps in this evolution.”

Considering how beloved the films are, the pressure to deliver with The Continental is extreme. “I don’t think you have any idea,” sighs Iwanyk. “We have this incredible relationship with our audience.” Director Albert Hughes didn’t feel the pressure during filming, but now that it’s in the can, the heat is on. With prequel series like Rings of Power and House of the Dragon, not to mention how Star Wars and the MCU have been expanding their mythology on TV, the director knows The Continental needs to stand out. “This kind of thing has been done; whether it’s Jon Favreau with Star Wars or Noah Hawley with Fargo,” says Hughes with trepidation, “but not in the same way because John Wick is unique.”