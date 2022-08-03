Why Kevin Smith Wouldn’t Make Clerks Today

Among the many Cinderella stories that came out of the indie filmmaking scene of the 1990s, none was more unlikely or foulmouthed than Clerks. Written and directed by Kevin Smith in his spare time while working a dead end day job at a New Jersey convenience store, this grainy, black and white, and 16mm film exists purely because a storyteller with a few months of film school under his belt (and a willingness to max out credit cards to the tune of $28,000) wrote what he knew.

Smith’s Clerks became the most unlikely of generational touchstones: a passion project that spoke to a specific moment of Gen-X apathy as well as the timeless ennui that comes with being in your 20s and not knowing what to do with your life. This minuscule, outside-the-mainstream indie broke out at the Sundance Film Festival, and the rest is ‘90s alt-culture history. This was the beginning of Smith’s View Askewinverse and a string of decade defining comedies—as well as an unlikely trilogy with Clerks spawning both Clerks II (2006) and now, finally, this fall’s upcoming Clerks III.

It was while promoting the latter that Smith showed up at Den of Geek’s studio during San Diego Comic-Con. Ever the cheeky showman, Smith was dressed as his popular alter-ego “Silent Bob” and appeared to be in genuinely good spirits while talking about how Clerks III became a love letter to the characters who gave him so much in his life. We’ll have more of that conversation closer to the movie’s release, including why it was so important for Smith to finally let the characters from his 1994 movie become filmmakers themselves.

Yet while talking with us about the prospect of actually trying to make a Clerks-like movie in 2022, Smith is surprisingly candid about why he doesn’t think such a film could break out the way his first picture did in ‘94—or, indeed, if he’d ever imagine making such a picture if he were a younger man today.