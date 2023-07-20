Twisted Metal: How the PlayStation Classic Found a Brutal New Life with Anthony Mackie

Helmed by Cobra Kai’s Michael Jordan Smith (who Mackie refers to exclusively as “MJ”), the action comedy series centers on John Doe (Mackie), a “Milkman” who traverses treacherous wastelands in his trusty-rusty Subaru, lovingly named “Evelyn,” to deliver precious cargo between walled-off cities in a post-apocalyptic United States, fending off bazooka-toting looters and marauders on the open road. John and the rest of the wastelanders are completely cut off from the prosperous pockets of civilization scattered across the map, but when he’s offered the rare opportunity to earn citizenship in New San Francisco in exchange for retrieving a mysterious package from New Chicago over 2,000 miles away, he embarks on the most dangerous mission of his life.

The original game, created by David Jaffe, wasn’t exactly narrative-forward, telling a loose story about a tournament hosted by a mysterious man called Calypso in which the victor is granted one wish. The show alters and expands on the lore extensively, though Mackie, Smith, and the show’s writers—including Deadpool’s Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick—do preserve the irreverent humor and ultra-violence of the game while also celebrating the edgy, off-the-wall energy of the ‘90s. The story is inspired by the source material but not bound by it, and the creative process was liberating for Mackie and the rest of the team.

“We had the opportunity to give the characters backstories and tie them together in a way that the video game didn’t,” Mackie explains. “The great thing about John is that we had one hundred percent artistic freedom. Because we had that liberty, the writing team and I were able to develop and craft him to my sense of humor. He’s a very serious character at times, but there’s an absurdity to the world he lives in.”

Absurdity is certainly a core component of the show, with the gruesome spectacle of the car combat and the dialogue’s constant flurry of F-bombs ensuring the material is on-brand for the franchise. But there’s more humanity in John’s story than one might expect. Ostensibly, he’s a happy-go-lucky lone wolf who thoroughly enjoys his job and its spoils. And yet, there’s a family-sized hole in his soul that compels him to take on the suicide mission to New Chicago.

“I think MJ and the other writers gave John Doe, and every character in the show, a very interesting character arc,” says Mackie. “You can relate to all of the characters on the show. There’s not a good guy or a bad guy. When you’re in a situation of survival, everyone has a different vantage point they look at survival from. None of them are right or wrong. Each character has an argument that makes sense and that the audience can relate to.”

The most iconic character in the entire Twisted Metal universe is the maniacal nightmare clown Sweet Tooth, voiced by Will Arnett and played onscreen by AEW pro wrestler Joe Seanoa aka Samoa Joe. Joe is an imposing presence, to say the least, which Mackie can attest to from first-hand experience, having shared a particularly physical casino fight scene with the hulking “Samoan Submission Machine.”