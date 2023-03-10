The Best Music Collectibles and Gifts to Celebrate SXSW 2023

This article is presented to you by:

Music is so much more than the soundtrack of our collective experiences; it serves so many crucial and often underappreciated roles in our lives. It can act as a balm when we are at our lowest, giving us hope through melody and lyrics written by strangers who somehow captured in amber exactly what we were feeling—a gentle reminder that we are not alone, that someone cares. Conversely, music can get us pumped up before a big event—be it a night out or a championship game. At its best, music makes us (if only temporarily) put aside our differences to enjoy a song or a performer who has the truly magical ability to unite.

It’s no wonder, then, that so many of us are obsessed with music and choose to surround ourselves with it 24/7. And not just in terms of buying digital music or physical media such as LPs or CDs, but with collectibles that serve a totemistic purpose as reminders of how music has helped shape who we are as a society. With that in mind, here is an overview of the most incredible music collectibles available on eBay… with a Den of Geek twist.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Expanded Edition)

($75-$200)