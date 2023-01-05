Pedro Pascal Addresses Last of Us and Mandalorian Similarities

After a very long wait, Pedro Pascal is finally returning to TV screens this year. In an upcoming fan-favorite sci-fi series, Pascal’s character must protect a child as they embark on a perilous journey with danger around every corner. No, we don’t mean the third season of Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian. Rather, Pascal will be teaming with Bella Ramsey for the video game adaptation The Last of Us, which hits HBO later this month.

While there’s been quite a bit of excitement over the new drama series based on the 2013 PlayStation game from developer Naughty Dog, some have expressed reservations over the clear similarities between Pascal’s role in both properties. But Pascal is not one of them. For him, Din Djarin and grieving father Joel are not the same person.

“It definitely came to mind,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “I noticed there are so many things I’ve seen that visually or thematically reference The Last of Us.” But he’s quick to note that the trope of an older protector watching over their child ward on a long quest neither began with The Last of Us nor ends with The Mandalorian. In addition to 2017’s Logan, Pascal mentions Lone Wolf and Cub and even the 1973 Peter Bogdanovich film Paper Moon. “As far as Mandalorian and The Last of Us existing in close proximity, for me, it’s the best double-dipping I could possibly imagine.”

The Last of Us producer Craig Mazin concurs, admitting, “And you can do the math like: Mandalorian = Joel; Baby Yoda = [Ellie].” However, he’s quick to point out the differences. “But then you realize, actually, no. It’s not the same. The Mandalorian is interacting with a mute, adorable creature — and I love that show. But interacting with a teenager is complicated. Also, the fact they have him covered in a helmet is a huge factor.”