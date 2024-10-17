eBay Live’s NYCC 2024 Collectible Auction Bonanza Features Jim Lee, Amanda Conner, Jeff Lemire & More
Not in NYC for New York Comic Con? Don’t sweat it! eBay Live is bringing NYCC to you!
NYC’s biggest pop culture convention of the year is here! New York Comic Con brings the biggest stars in comics and geek culture to the Javits Center for a weekend of news and chats and cosplay. And a weekend of stuff! New York is going to have more con-exclusive merch than it will Famous Ray’s Pizzas.
And if you can’t make it to New York, good news! eBay is bringing the con to you, with a special chance to join some of the biggest names in comics for auctions of convention exclusives. Fans can check out the eBay Live channel dedicated to NYCC auctions just about any time between 10:30 am and 9:00 pm ET from Thursday through Sunday to see cool merch, big names, and fun vibes.
They’ve got just about any kind of nerdy gear you could imagine with some huge names joining these streams, but there are a few that we at the Den are especially excited for and that you should check out. All times listed below are Eastern.
Thursday, October 17
The fun starts at 10:30, but the big auction on Thursday has the King of Collectibles himself, Ken Goldin, live at 1:30 pm for a charity auction cohosted by Apex Comics. Goldin has impeccable taste and knows his stuff, so you’re going to see some high quality collectibles and give to a good cause.
Friday, October 18
At 1:30 pm on Friday, Wanted Comix is joined by comics legends Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti. You probably know them as the masterminds behind some of the best Harley Quinn stories of all time, and this auction will have a bunch of cool Batman and Harley Quinn stuff, but real ones know that Conner also wrote and drew one of the best Supergirl stories of all time in Wednesday Comics and Palmiotti saved Marvel in the ‘90s as one of the heads of the Marvel Knights imprint. So plenty of cool stuff here, but we bet you’ll also hear some great stories.
AnZ Comics is up at 3:00 pm with the Kings in Black themselves, Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman. The co-creators of Knull—soon to appear on big screens in the small miracle that is Venom 3—Cates and Stegman are high energy, wildly creative comic-makers, and we’d expect them to bring some heat here.
Then at 4:30, Big Clutch and Jim Lee jump on the stream for a charity auction. Lee probably needs no introduction, but in addition to drawing some of the greatest comics of all time—the watercolor sequences in Batman: Hush were jaw-dropping—Lee also happens to be one of the most generous big names to ever work in comics. He’s raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the BINC Foundation, starting with sketch auctions during the COVID-19 pandemic. BINC helped keep comic shops and bookstores afloat during the worst of COVID and Lee was their most visible supporter. This might be the highlight of the show.
You also don’t want to miss TopShelf’s 6:00 pm auction with Bill Sienkiewicz. You might know him as the genius artist behind Elektra: Assassin and the Demon Bear story in New Mutants, but Sienkiewicz is also one of the most distinctive inkers to ever work in comics, elevating already great art from folks like Denys Cowan to incredible levels. Sienkiewicz sees the world in such a unique way and translates that to the page beautifully with every brushstroke, and we can’t wait to see what he has here.
Saturday, October 19
If you’re looking to grab some convention exclusives, Covrprice and AnZ Comics have a whole bunch for you at 10:30 am on Saturday. No special guests here, just some cool stuff to help you with your FOMO.
At noon, however, there are a few folks you might have heard of. Josh Williamson, Tom Reilly, and Robert Kirkman jump on the stream with BigClutch for an Energon Universe auction. The masterminds behind Image’s Transformers and GI Joe shared universe relaunch will have lots of cool stuff from their new line, and the books have been stellar so far.
At 4:30, Den of Geek hosts a very special charity auction! We’ve got high end collectibles, signed stuff, and a passel of special guests. No spoilers here but this one will be great! And all proceeds benefit the aforementioned BINC Foundation!
To close out Saturday, AnZ is back with Jeff Lemire. The Black Hammer creator joins the stream with special surprises and plenty of cool stuff. If you haven’t read Lemire’s work before, it’s some of the most moving stuff being published today.
Sunday, October 20
Getaway day at New York Comic Con is a low key one, but there’s one big auction at 2:30: Comicsketchart has Marvel superstar Mark Brooks—the man behind all those Krakoa-era promo shots that gave the internet weeks of fun theorizing, letting us dig through them for hints at upcoming stories. Brooks has drawn plenty of other cool stuff, of course, but if you join him for this, give him a hard time about teasing Bill the Lobster.
Last but definitely not least at 4:00 pm: Citizen Brick, FiGPiN, and Evend are teaming up for a very special stream featuring a few exclusive releases, including a custom LEGO minifig drop you’ll want to keep an eye out for!
Stay tuned to Den of Geek for more updates and exclusives from NYCC 2024!