eBay Live’s NYCC 2024 Collectible Auction Bonanza Features Jim Lee, Amanda Conner, Jeff Lemire & More

They’ve got just about any kind of nerdy gear you could imagine with some huge names joining these streams, but there are a few that we at the Den are especially excited for and that you should check out. All times listed below are Eastern.

Thursday, October 17

The fun starts at 10:30, but the big auction on Thursday has the King of Collectibles himself, Ken Goldin, live at 1:30 pm for a charity auction cohosted by Apex Comics. Goldin has impeccable taste and knows his stuff, so you’re going to see some high quality collectibles and give to a good cause.

Friday, October 18

At 1:30 pm on Friday, Wanted Comix is joined by comics legends Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti. You probably know them as the masterminds behind some of the best Harley Quinn stories of all time, and this auction will have a bunch of cool Batman and Harley Quinn stuff, but real ones know that Conner also wrote and drew one of the best Supergirl stories of all time in Wednesday Comics and Palmiotti saved Marvel in the ‘90s as one of the heads of the Marvel Knights imprint. So plenty of cool stuff here, but we bet you’ll also hear some great stories.

AnZ Comics is up at 3:00 pm with the Kings in Black themselves, Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman. The co-creators of Knull—soon to appear on big screens in the small miracle that is Venom 3—Cates and Stegman are high energy, wildly creative comic-makers, and we’d expect them to bring some heat here.

Then at 4:30, Big Clutch and Jim Lee jump on the stream for a charity auction. Lee probably needs no introduction, but in addition to drawing some of the greatest comics of all time—the watercolor sequences in Batman: Hush were jaw-dropping—Lee also happens to be one of the most generous big names to ever work in comics. He’s raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the BINC Foundation, starting with sketch auctions during the COVID-19 pandemic. BINC helped keep comic shops and bookstores afloat during the worst of COVID and Lee was their most visible supporter. This might be the highlight of the show.

You also don’t want to miss TopShelf’s 6:00 pm auction with Bill Sienkiewicz. You might know him as the genius artist behind Elektra: Assassin and the Demon Bear story in New Mutants, but Sienkiewicz is also one of the most distinctive inkers to ever work in comics, elevating already great art from folks like Denys Cowan to incredible levels. Sienkiewicz sees the world in such a unique way and translates that to the page beautifully with every brushstroke, and we can’t wait to see what he has here.