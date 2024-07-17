The King of Collectibles Shares the Secrets to Building the Ultimate Collection

Because, it’s always the way I’ve built the auctions around Goldin. I try to take it to an auction and say, “It’s not an auction, it’s an event.” I want to make it a very special event. What is going to get eyeballs to the point where it does three things. One, makes it newsworthy, makes people feel like they’re participating in something special. Two, it gets the ultra high-end spender to take the time to look at my site. And three, it gets everybody else who might not spend $10,000 or $250,000 to look, because they want to look at that individual item and then find something in their price range that they can afford. And that’s how I try to build every auction for your own personal collection.

What is one prized comic or item that’s gotten away from you that you’re still looking to try and get for yourself?

The one that I will eventually own, and I cannot own yet because I actually still need to find one more for a client, is an Action Comics #1. I made a consignment deal, and part of that consignment deal was me having to get this person an Action #1. And then something else happened. So now I still have to get an Action #1.

I am trying to go out and recreate my childhood. So again, I started with X-Men, right? So, I’m trying to get the highest possible grade of one through 100. Then, I want to own what I think is one of the most iconic characters. The iconic issues of the most iconic character. You know, get one of each [and] I want to get as high a grade as possible. I’m one of these types of guys where there’s certain things that I will be a diehard collector for.

Right now, the X-Men #200, that’ll be like a myth. But then, anything that really attracts me is cool. And maybe something I never thought I would buy. And that could be like a George Washington document. My daughter is into Star Wars. So, I started buying all the old action figures. I don’t drive a Ferrari. I don’t, go out and do that stuff. But this stuff is what I spend my money on.

To wrap things up: there are a lot of people out there who would maybe have never started their own collections. They may feel a little trepidation when they start. They think that they’re not doing it right, maybe. I’m wondering whether there are things that people should look out for when they’re starting that won’t discourage them. If they don’t get that high grade they can keep going on and make a collection of their own, no matter what they’re starting with.