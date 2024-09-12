Venom 3 Trailer Reveals a New Marvel Villain: Who Is Knull?

A venomized horse. Rhys Ifans as a guitar playing hippie. Tom Hardy‘s Eddie and Venom in Vegas. The latest trailer for Venom: The Last Dance features several over the top elements. But the most compelling may be the white-haired figure glimpsed throughout the clip, a figure sitting on a throne.

That, is Knull — God of the Abyss, God of the Symbiotes. Check out the trailer below:

Knull only lasted a few years in the pages of Marvel Comics, but he had an immediate impact. Created by writer Donny Cates and artist Ryan Stegman, Knull debuted in 2018’s Venom #3 as a powerful figure who could control the symbiote, overriding even the will of Eddie Brock. Yet, while new to readers, Knull has a history that goes back millennia, to before the Marvel Universe as we know it even exists.

As the Celestials did their work to recreate the universe, they encountered a dark, powerful creature. After that creature beheaded one of the Celestials, the others banded together to sentence it to a distant, silent planet. Instead of destroying the evil, the planet only helped it grow, spreading itself into gooey black entities that could take possession of their hosts. On that planet, the evil took the name Knull, and sent its children out to destroy the work of the Celestials and unmake the Universe.