The Rarest and Weirdest Star Trek Collectibles of All Time

Star Trek Gold Key Comics #1

In October 1967, Gold Key Comics launched a Star Trek series in which artist Alberto Giolitti recreated the Enterprise crew only from publicity photos. This results in a wacky through-the-looking-glass version of the crew, which is both gorgeous and bizarre. In the Gold Key Trek universe, the classic Enterprise has “thousands” of crew members, the transporter is called the “teleporter,” and everybody is still rocking lasers. Spock also gets pretty upset in the first issue. And don’t even mention the uniform colors.

Early issues often featured photo montages on the cover, including the first issue, which sported Spock on the cover holding a beaker looking ready to do some science. The actual story inside this first Trek comic was called “The Planet of No Return” and is mostly about killer plants. If this story was ever made into an actual episode, the crew killing all the plant aliens would cause a bigger controversy than anything anyone has ever said about “Tuvix.” The Gold Key Trek comics are wonderfully wacky, though, and the first issue goes for about $500.

Star Trek: Early Voyages (Marvel Comics, 1996)

Marvel Comics has possessed the license to make Star Trek comics only twice, and each time, the tenure was very short. The first time was connected to the release of The Motion Picture, from 1979 to 1981. But the second time, from 1996 to 1998, was easily the most interesting. Although this period produced several cool titles, the Early Voyages series is the one to look out for now. Well before Paramount created Strange New Worlds, the Early Voyages comic series focused on the adventures of Captain Pike, Spock, Number One, and the crew of the Enterprise before The Original Series. The individual issues aren’t super expensive on eBay, but tracking down each issue makes collecting this series pretty fun. Detail-obsessed fans will also get a kick out of issue #14, when, in an alternate future, Captain Pike is rocking a movie-era monster maroon uniform. Yep! Just like in the 2022 Strange New Worlds season 1 finale! Prices for individual Early Voyages issues vary, but you can generally get the whole series for under $50.

Alien Insectoid and Betel’s Attendant, TOPPS Star Trek: The Motion Picture Trading Cards

Star Trek trading cards have existed since 1967, but the first set to really go hardcore on super random obscure details is the 1979 Star Trek: The Motion Picture set from Topps. For those who don’t remember the extremely random “Alien Insectoid” and “Betel’s Attendant” from the movie, you’re forgiven. These creatures were mostly glimpsed as background aliens when Kirk arrives at Federation headquarters. In the case of “Betel’s Attendant,” this alien is a Betelgeusian, a deeply obscure Star Trek species that wasn’t really re-canonized until 2019 in Star Trek: Discovery. While some cards from the 1979 Topps set are easier to get, the super-rare Alien Insectoid and Betel’s Attendant tend to be worth at least a thousand dollars.