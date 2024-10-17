New York Comic Con 2024 Preview: Best Panels, Activations, and Events
From Star Trek panels to cosplay meetups to a mysterious Dune: Prophecy activation, here is the best that New York Comic Con 2024 has to offer.
Fans from all over the world hit the Big Apple once again for New York City’s biggest pop culture event of the year. And New York Comic Con 2024 boasts some of the biggest and most exciting panels and activations ever.
From panels that will deliver the inside scoop on the debut of Dune: Prophecy and Star Trek: Section 31 to deep dives into The Walking Dead Universe and the seedy world of HBO’s The Penguin, there’s plenty to look forward to in and around the Javits Center this weekend. There are even a few nerdy exhibits and giveaways you won’t want to miss.
Here’s a breakdown of all the big things going on at NYCC this year:
Den of Geek Magazine October Issue at NYCC 2024
Our latest print magazine, which you can find physical copies of inside the Javits Center, is a spooky season special. Keep your tinsel and bright-colored lights, or your splendid summer sun. Give us the shadows of Transylvania every time. It is there we find our exclusive cover story on Robert Eggers’ bold new Nosferatu, a movie about a young woman drawn to dark, unsettling things. We can relate, while discussing the undead with Eggers, Lily-Rose Depp, Nicholas Hoult, and Bill Skarsgård.
On the flip side of that Danse Macabre is a trip down memory lane with What We Do in the Shadows showrunner Paul Simms, complete with unseen behind the scenes photos, ahead of the final season. This issue also features a preview of horrors yet to come, including a Smile 2 chat with Parker Finn and Naomi Scott. We even find ourselves back in Ancient Rome with Ridley Scott, Connie Nielsen, and Fred Hechinger for Gladiator II! And what’s scarier than entering the Colosseum? You can find all this and more in our spooky season special edition at New York Comic Con 2024.
Panels
HBO’s The Penguin: Extended Sneak Peek and Conversations with Colin Farrell, Cast and Creatives
Thursday, October 17, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET, Empire Stage
The HBO spinoff to Matt Reeves’ 2022 The Batman has come out of the gate swinging (and waddling). DC fans have responded to this gritty take set in the comic book world of Gotham’s organized crime scene. Now HBO is inviting NYCC attendees to receive an extended sneak peek of the show’s fifth episode and hear from Colin Farrell (Oz Cobb), Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), and more.
Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty Season Eight Sneak Peek
Thursday, October 17, 4:45 – 5:45 pm ET, Main Stage
New York Comic Con will be the best place to get the latest news on the multiverse’s smartest man and his excitable grandson. Adult Swim is pulling out all the stops for its Rick and Morty season 8 panel, promising an exclusive first look and bringing the whole crew to the main stage, including: executive producers Dan Harmon and Scott Marder, and voice cast Harry Belden, Ian Cardoni, Sarah Chalke, Spencer Grammer, and Chris Parnell.
Spotlight on Hiro Mashima: Creator of Fairy Tail
Friday, October 18, 12:45 – 1:45 pm ET, Main Stage
Iconic manga creator Hiro Mashima, the writer and artist behind Edens Zero, Fairy Tail, Rave Master, and many other series will sit down with Crunchyroll and Kodansha USA to chat about his two-decades-worth of experience in the industry. It’s rare that Mashima appears at panels, so this one’s bound to be very special!
The Walking Dead Universe Panel
Friday, October 18, 6:00 – 8:00 pm ET, Main Stage
The Walking Dead universe has a lot of business to attend to at NYCC 2024. The two-hour panel for AMC’s long-running zombie franchise aims to guide attendees through two of The Walking Dead’s biggest hits. The cast and crew of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol are set to tease the rest of Daryl and Carol’s French adventures, while the folks behind The Walking Dead: Dead City will break down what’s to come in season 2.
Star Wars Comics with Dark Horse and Lucasfilm Publishing
Saturday, October 19, 1:45 – 2:45 pm, ET, Room 406.2
Star Wars returns to its ’90s comic book roots with a special preview of new projects from Dark Horse Comics. For anyone who loves the history of gritty and envelope-pushing Star Wars comics, this collaboration is the best news. We don’t know what will be revealed, but considering that Lucasfilm and Dark Horse gave us Dark Empire, Rogue Squadron, and the original Tales of Jedi, this re-teaming means the Force is very much with us. Panelists include: Daniel José Older, Michael Siglain, Cavan Scott, Harvey Tolibao, Alyssa Wong ,and Rachael Stott.
Star Trek Universe Panel
Saturday, October 19, 2:30 – 4:00 pm ET, Empire Stage
The first direct-to-streaming Star Trek movie, Section 31 is hitting Paramont+ in early 2025, but before that, Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5 starts airing its final season on October 24. And because of that, you can expect the big Star Trek NYCC panel to celebrate all things Cerritos. Come ready to cheer for your favorite Star Trek underdogs. All shades of green Orion make-up are welcome.
Activations
The Dune: Prophecy Experience
MediaPro Manhattan Studio, 508 W 37th St – October 17-19
Even if you don’t have a NYCC badge, you can attend the mysterious Dune: Prophecy exhibit. Expect to see original costumes and exclusive footage from the new HBO series. Sandworms are not expected and spice may or may not be supplied.
Blackstone Publishing Signings & Giveaways
Booth 3544 – October 17-19
At the Blackstone booth, you can choose from an array of compelling titles, including signed copies of The Trap and Home Is Where the Bodies Are. Come to a live autograph session with R.L Stine, David Slayton, and others, or swing by in the morning to receive a ticket for a free book giveaway in the afternoon. Convention attendees can enter the sweepstakes to win a signed set of the Hell Divers series by Nicholas Sansbury Smith, and there’s even a different free audiobook download each day of the convention.
Den of Geek Charity Auction
eBay Live Booth 3001 – October 19
Join us on Saturday at 4pm ET / 1pm PT for a special livestream charity auction at the eBay Live booth hosted by Aaron Sagers (Talking Strange, Paranormal Caught on Camera) and Sam Stone, featuring entertainment and licensing industry legend Al Kahn, the man responsible for licensing iconic brands such as Cabbage Patch Kids, Pokémon, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Yu-Gi-Oh!. Proceeds from the charity auction will benefit the First Responders Children’s Foundation.
If you’re at New York Comic Con, come watch in person at booth #3001. Fans at home can check out the stream exclusively on the eBay app by clicking here. A full breakdown of all the special eBay Live auctions, including comics legends like Jim Lee and Bill Sienkiewicz can be found here.
Events
Cosplay Club After Party
Memory Motel NYC, 106 3rd Ave. – Thursday, October 17, 8:00 pm ET
For cosplayers looking for a place to mix and mingle after the opening day of the show, Cosplay Club USA, Barbie Chula NYC, and other sponsors are holding an afterparty celebrating the kickoff of NYCC 2024 on Thursday. Boasting everything from drinks to music provided by DJ Kyon and, of course, guests are encouraged to attend the party in their favorite cosplay as they get down and celebrate both NYCC and an early Halloween.
DC’s Absolute/All-In Universes
Room 406.2 – Friday, October 18, 4:00 – 5:15 pm ET
The expansive future of the DC Universes is here! DC Comics’ best-selling All-In initiative has not only taken its main continuity comic book titles to the next level, but also launched the Absolute Universe, a bold reimagining of its most iconic superheroes in their own shared universe. Come for an all-encompassing panel discussion with the creative teams behind DC’s biggest titles moving forward.
Image Comics/Skybound Entertainment Energon Universe Signing
Midtown Comics – Times Square, 200 W 40th St. – Friday, October 18, 7:30 – 9:00 pm ET
Skybound Entertainment has spearheaded a fresh take on both Transformers and G.I. Joe with its Energon Universe, well-received by critics and fans alike. To commemorate the continued success and growth of the Energon Universe, Image Comics and Skybound Entertainment are holding the second annual group signing of Energon Universe comic book titles at Midtown Comics’ Times Square location on Friday evening. A limited number of Midtown Comics-exclusive ashcan variants for G.I. Joe #1 NYCC edition will be available to purchase while attending Skybound Insiders will receive 5,000 loyalty points.
Fandom Party NYCC 2024 (Invite-Only)
Hard Rock Hotel, 159 W 48th St. – Friday, October 18, 8:00 pm ET
Fandom is throwing its annual, invite-only party this year, with what is sure to be a pop culture celebration that will have the rest of the town talking this weekend. A 21+ event, complete with stylish cocktails, an exclusive musical performance, and red carpet for its guests, Fandom knows how to bring geeks of all backgrounds together for a night to remember in honor of Fandom’s 20th anniversary. No large bags allowed, and please remember to drink responsibly.
Doctor Who Duo Photo Op
Photo Area – Saturday, October 19, 12:20 pm ET
The 11th Doctor will team up with the 13th Doctor for a limited time! Beloved actors Matt Smith and Jodie Whittaker will be together, taking photos with fans for a limited time on Saturday. These two Doctors never got a chance to meet on screen, but now they’ll be side-by-side — with you — in real life.
Otakus With Attitude Presents: X-Mansion Turn Up
50 Bowery – Saturday, October 19, 9:00 pm ET
Otakus With Attitude (OWA) is throwing a 21+ party in lower Manhattan on Saturday, welcoming attendees, especially those in cosplay, for a fun-filled night. In addition to drinks, the event will feature local DJs laying down the tunes as attendees dance the night away and let their geek flags fly loud and proud as capper to another ecstatic NYCC weekend.