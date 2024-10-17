New York Comic Con 2024 Preview: Best Panels, Activations, and Events

Fans from all over the world hit the Big Apple once again for New York City’s biggest pop culture event of the year. And New York Comic Con 2024 boasts some of the biggest and most exciting panels and activations ever.

From panels that will deliver the inside scoop on the debut of Dune: Prophecy and Star Trek: Section 31 to deep dives into The Walking Dead Universe and the seedy world of HBO’s The Penguin, there’s plenty to look forward to in and around the Javits Center this weekend. There are even a few nerdy exhibits and giveaways you won’t want to miss.

Here’s a breakdown of all the big things going on at NYCC this year:

Den of Geek Magazine October Issue at NYCC 2024

Our latest print magazine, which you can find physical copies of inside the Javits Center, is a spooky season special. Keep your tinsel and bright-colored lights, or your splendid summer sun. Give us the shadows of Transylvania every time. It is there we find our exclusive cover story on Robert Eggers’ bold new Nosferatu, a movie about a young woman drawn to dark, unsettling things. We can relate, while discussing the undead with Eggers, Lily-Rose Depp, Nicholas Hoult, and Bill Skarsgård.