The Best Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collectibles to Celebrate 40 Years of Turtle Power
No Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collection can be complete without these select pieces that can induce serious shell shock.
This article is part of Collector’s Digest, an editorial series powered by:
From out of the shadows of indie comic books to the bright lights of Hollywood, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is one of the unlikeliest success stories in modern popular culture. Centered around juvenile ninjutsu masters Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Donatello, plus their many friends and enemies, TMNT has outlived most other franchises from the 1980s. Its cultural dominance of 40 years is asserted across comics, cartoons, big-budget movies, and, of course, collectors’ shelves.
What has given the Ninja Turtles their lasting legs, aside from their intense training, is simply the genius of creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird. TMNT began life as a comic book from Eastman and Laird’s humble Mirage Studios, (so named because Mirage wasn’t an actual company and was based out of their apartment). In May 1984, the first issue of Eastman and Laird’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles dropped like hot pepperoni pizza on an unsuspecting comic book public, with 3,000 self-published copies of the first issue sold at a New Hampshire convention. Early buzz made these issues instant collector’s items, not to mention kicking off a short-lived imitator and parody boom. (Adolescent Radioactive Black Belt Hamsters, anyone?)
Amid their lengthy first run of comics by Mirage, the Ninja Turtles got their own smash-hit animated series in 1987. Both the gritty comic and the colorful cartoon—not to mention the cult hit 1990 feature film—created the modern TMNT franchise we recognize today. These days, TMNT is more popular than ever, thanks to last year’s critically acclaimed animated blockbuster, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem; a streaming series spinoff for Paramount+ is currently in development.
Naturally, the Ninja Turtles make for great collectibles, too. Since that first comic sold out in May 1984, the Ninja Turtles have become must-have toys, accessories, streetwear, and so much more. Here’s a brief guide to the coolest Ninja Turtles collectibles from deep in the New York sewers that can make any die-hard fan yell out, “Cowabunga!” You can find these collectibles and many more on eBay now.
FUNKO POP! PX EXCLUSIVE TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES
There are all kinds of Funko Pop! TMNT figures for collectors to choose from. But nothing quite compares to the designs of these PX Exclusives from 2022. Inspired by the original Mirage Comics run, these figurines feature all the Turtles in red bandanas (before they were a unique Raphael signature), along with some black and gray shading to give them stylized depth. The line also included Shredder and Casey Jones, with similar detailing. An even rarer variant set in black and white was released at the same time, affording collectors the chance to own the Turtles in their true, original forms.
TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #1(2nd PRINTING)
Face it: You’re never going to find a first printing of Eastman and Laird’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1. Those original 3,000 copies are long gone. Sorry! But with a little bit of luck and a lot of loose change, you can pick up a second printing (still from 1984, the first year of the Ninja Turtles’ existence). On eBay, sellers have different graded copies of the Turtles’ first-ever comic book appearance for upwards of $2,000. For the truest die-hard fans, this was and still is the Holy Grail of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collectibles.
FUNKO POP! METALLIC TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES (2013 SAN DIEGO COMIC-CON EXCLUSIVE)
Rewinding the clock to the earliest days of Funko collecting, the Ninja Turtles arrived in San Diego all shiny and chrome in a now extremely rare metallic paint set. Only a thousand of these were made and sold, and only at that year’s Comic-Con International. Individually, these Turtles now fetch upwards of $500 apiece, while some eBay sellers have them in complete sets for thousands of dollars. For the TMNT faithful, these metallic Pop! figures are, without question, some of the most valuable collectibles you’ll ever find.
TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: THE LAST RONIN #1 (1A FIRST PRINT)
The hottest TMNT comic in years debuted in October 2020, with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin #1. Originating from a story conceived by Kevin Eastman during the first few years of the Ninja Turtles comic book publishing, The Last Ronin is the dark “sequel” series to the TMNT saga in which one last Turtle lives to avenge his fallen brothers in a dark, dystopian future. The Last Ronin has spawned its own successful sub-franchise within the larger TMNT empire, with both video game and movie adaptations in development. That means any collector worth their salt needs to get their hands on The Last Ronin #1, ideally with Eastman’s original cover from the first printing.
TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: THE LAST RONIN PX PREVIEWS EXCLUSIVE FIGURE
The past meets a dark future in Playmates’ The Last Ronin figures, based on the acclaimed comic book series Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin by Kevin Eastman. While in roughly the same molding and build as the original Ninja Turtles figures of yesteryear, these Last Ronin figures center on the lone surviving Turtle who armors up in stealth black and carries all the weapons of his fallen brothers (we’re trying very hard not to spoil their identity, just in case you don’t know it yet). While the normal version of the figure retails for less than $20, a graphic novel-inspired “white” variant can be picked up for between $30-$60. Some eBay sellers bundle both versions for around $80.
TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES X STRANGER THINGS (IDW EXCLUSIVE HARDCOVER)
The Ninja Turtles have crossed paths with legends and heroes of different dimensions. In 2023, the heroes in a half shell teamed up with the heroes of Hawkins in a four-issue miniseries published by IDW. Written by Cameron Chittock and illustrated by Fero Pe, this comic book crossover sees the kids from Stranger Things embark on a supposedly stress-free trip to New York City, only to encounter a monstrous threat that has followed them to the Big Apple. Thankfully, there are some lean, green fighting machines ready to lend them a hand. It’s the crossover you never knew you wanted until now.
TMNT BST AXN TURTLES MIDNIGHT 4-PACK
From The Loyal Subjects and their premium BST AXN line of collectible action figures comes a ridiculously rad set like no other. The “Turtles Midnight” set is a 4-pack collection of The Loyal Subjects’ own Ninja Turtles figures in a sick midnight blue color variant, meant to invoke the Turtles prowling in the night-time shadows of New York City. Contrasting their dark blue hue are the Turtles’ stealth black gear, ghostly white eyes, and smiling teeth. You’ve truly never seen the Ninja Turtles like this before. The entire set comes in a neat vintage-style pizza box for a solid $90.
TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: THE NEXT MUTATION STUNT UNIT CREW JACKET
Ninja Turtles fans may be all too eager to wipe from memory the short-lived Fox Kids series, The Next Mutation. But this rare crew jacket made for the show’s butt-kicking stunt team is too good to pass on. Described as coming from the personal collection of producer James Shavick, this cozy black jacket emblazoned with the show’s logo on the back is a piece of hot drip for the cold weather. No, you didn’t do stunts for a Ninja Turtles TV show, but you can make other people think you did.
ORIGINAL 1988 BEBOP AND ROCKSTEADY FIGURES, OR 2022 REISSUE
No one needs to tell you the original 1988 Ninja Turtles toys from Playmates (tied to the animated series) are treasured relics. But prized even more than the Turtles are the bumbling villains Bebop and Rocksteady. On eBay, original and pristine Bebop and Rocksteady figures fetch eye-watering prices, like this Rocksteady going for $263, or this Bebop for $850. If the packaging means nothing to you, Playmates’ 2022 reissued versions sell for a more obtainable $30 combined.
TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES (1990) CASEY JONES MASK PROP REPLICA
It’s never too early to start planning for Halloween. Thanks to NECA, a replica Casey Jones mask—closely modeled after the one seen in the 1990 live-action film—can turn anyone into the Turtles’ vigilante ally and April O’Neil’s loyal boyfriend. This full-size, fully wearable replica of Casey Jones’ hockey mask was made by NECA, which closely studied the original prop. Durable straps allow anyone to wear the mask or display it by hanging it, or putting it on a mannequin head.
ADIDAS SUPERSTAR SHELLTOE TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES
As part of TMNT’s 40th anniversary, the Turtles entered into a collaboration with Adidas to produce a “Shelltoe” edition of Adidas’ Superstar sneakers. The first of the collabs came in March 2024, with a green sneaker themed after the Turtles. After it sold out, Adidas announced new variants themed after Master Splinter (in a pale fuzzy pink with brown stripes) and Shredder (in a very sleek black leather shoe with metallic silver stripes). The shoes retail for $130, but in the sneaker world, they sell quickly and go for different prices on eBay.
ULTIMATES! PARTY WAGON
For the Super7 collectors out there, the brand released one of the coolest accessories ever in any Ninja Turtles line. The Turtles’ signature van, nicknamed the “Party Wagon,” was turned into a physical toy scaled to Super7’s Ninja Turtles figures. Measuring 20.25 inches long, 13.8 inches tall, and 12.5 inches wide, the Party Wagon is the ultimate way to get your Super7 Turtles from Manhattan to Brooklyn in no time flat. The Party Wagon first sold on Super7’s store for $450, and it’s now on eBay for prices in that same ballpark.
COMPLETE SETS OF TOPPS TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES MOVIE (1990) TRADING CARDS
The 1990 live-action movie Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was a game-changer, not only for the TMNT franchise but for Hollywood, too, being one of the most financially successful independent movies (yes, really) of all time. Because it was the ’90s, of course the movie had its own trading card set from Topps. It’s not hard to snag complete versions; prices and quality vary, but there are eBay listings for complete sets for as low as $15.