The Best Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collectibles to Celebrate 40 Years of Turtle Power

Naturally, the Ninja Turtles make for great collectibles, too. Since that first comic sold out in May 1984, the Ninja Turtles have become must-have toys, accessories, streetwear, and so much more. Here’s a brief guide to the coolest Ninja Turtles collectibles from deep in the New York sewers that can make any die-hard fan yell out, “Cowabunga!” You can find these collectibles and many more on eBay now.

FUNKO POP! PX EXCLUSIVE TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES

There are all kinds of Funko Pop! TMNT figures for collectors to choose from. But nothing quite compares to the designs of these PX Exclusives from 2022. Inspired by the original Mirage Comics run, these figurines feature all the Turtles in red bandanas (before they were a unique Raphael signature), along with some black and gray shading to give them stylized depth. The line also included Shredder and Casey Jones, with similar detailing. An even rarer variant set in black and white was released at the same time, affording collectors the chance to own the Turtles in their true, original forms.

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #1(2nd PRINTING)

Face it: You’re never going to find a first printing of Eastman and Laird’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1. Those original 3,000 copies are long gone. Sorry! But with a little bit of luck and a lot of loose change, you can pick up a second printing (still from 1984, the first year of the Ninja Turtles’ existence). On eBay, sellers have different graded copies of the Turtles’ first-ever comic book appearance for upwards of $2,000. For the truest die-hard fans, this was and still is the Holy Grail of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collectibles.

FUNKO POP! METALLIC TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES (2013 SAN DIEGO COMIC-CON EXCLUSIVE)

Rewinding the clock to the earliest days of Funko collecting, the Ninja Turtles arrived in San Diego all shiny and chrome in a now extremely rare metallic paint set. Only a thousand of these were made and sold, and only at that year’s Comic-Con International. Individually, these Turtles now fetch upwards of $500 apiece, while some eBay sellers have them in complete sets for thousands of dollars. For the TMNT faithful, these metallic Pop! figures are, without question, some of the most valuable collectibles you’ll ever find.