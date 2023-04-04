The Best Post-apocalyptic Books for The Last of Us Fans

The Strange of the title, an unearthly ore that causes madness with prolonged exposure, provides a chilling mystery as Ballingrud creates rich and fully realized characters from familiar Western tropes. It’s an unusual vision of Mars, a dark fantasy more Edgar Rice Burroughs than Andy Weir, brimming with threat and desolation. But Anabelle is definitely a badass you don’t want to cross, especially when you see what she does to those that did.

The Light Pirate by Lily Brooks-Dalton

Did Bill and Frank leave you wanting more tear-jerking queer romance in the post-apocalypse? Did watching Ellie’s tough-as-nails mom fight for her child’s life until the bitter end make you ugly-cry? Brooks-Dalton, author of novel Good Morning, Midnight which George Clooney adapted into The Mighnight Sky, paints a near future more plausible than Cordyceps because it is terrifyingly familiar. Named after the hurricane that raged on the day she was born, Wanda has grown up during the last days of Florida and is hiding a secret talent.

Storms continue to batter the peninsula and by the time Wanda’s a young adult, the U.S. government has officially abandoned the state to the water and the wildlife. But a few rugged people remain, including a resourceful teacher and someone unexpected from Wanda’s past. Though Wanda continues to endure more heartbreaking losses, there are moments brimming with hope and beauty, too. Pairs really well with listening to Gustavo Santaolalla’s haunting game scores, too.

The Girl With All the Gifts by M.R. Carey

Mike Carey, known for writing Vertigo’s Hellblazer and Marvel’s X-Men: Legacy, is also the bestselling author of a novel that has been getting compared to The Last of Us since its 2014 publication. There’s humanity’s “Breakdown” after a Cordyceps-like pandemic turns millions into infected “hungries,” the cruel scavengers, cold government facilities, and an unusual young girl and her protector on a search for a cure.

While the plot sounds almost suspiciously identical, Carey’s novel can definitely stand on its own merits. As the ethical dilemmas pile up, kinda like dead Fireflies, young and infected Melanie makes us question what is human, who will inherit the planet if not the strong infected who are replacing the weak, like the tentacles of Cordyceps reaching towards their next hosts? If Joel’s actions in the season finale are still haunting you with questions, this new zombie classic is for you.

The Last of Us: American Dreams by Faith Erin Hicks & Neil Druckmann

Maybe a bit of a cheat, but this prequel graphic novel from franchise creator and show co-runner Neil Druckmann is essential reading for The Last of Us completionists. It follows Ellie and her best friend and first love, Riley. Before their fateful night at the abandoned mall, Ellie and Riley had a secret adventure sneaking out of their boarding school in the Boston quarantine zone. When Riley and Ellie help some Fireflies get out of a fight, a wedge begins to grow between the young teens that won’t fully heal until the events of the Left Behind DLC.