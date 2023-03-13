The Last of Us Finally Reveals Ellie’s True Origin Story to Explain Her Immunity

This Last of Us article contains spoilers.

In The Last of Us, both the HBO series and the video game that it’s adapted on, the Cordyceps brain infection has destroyed the world as we know it. There is no cure for anyone who becomes infected, and they succumb to the mind-controlling fungus within a couple of days.

As far as we know in both the game and the show, Ellie (played by Bella Ramsey in the series) is the only person who has been exposed to Cordyceps and not turned into a flesh-eating monstrosity. While The Last of Us Part I does give some background on Ellie’s immunity, the game doesn’t tell us much about how it actually works or why Ellie is immune when so many others aren’t. However, HBO’s The Last of Us expands on this important part of the game’s lore in the season finale, just as the series has done with other game elements throughout the season.

Episode 9, “Look for the Light,” begins with a tense opening sequence. A pregnant woman named Anna (played by the original Ellie actor from the games, Ashley Johnson) is running from infected while going into labor. She comes across an abandoned farmhouse, where she fights off the infected alone as the baby is being born. Anna realizes that she has been bit in the leg just as she’s given birth, so she cuts the umbilical cord as soon as she can. Even though she cuts the cord immediately after realizing she’s been infected, it turns out that there are still traces of Cordyceps that pass from Anna to the baby, who she names Ellie. However, we don’t know that for sure until Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie make it to the Fireflies in Salt Lake City.