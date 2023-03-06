The Last of Us: David and the Deleted Video Game Moment That HBO Revived

This article contains spoilers for The Last of Us episode 8.

HBO’s The Last of Us is shuffling toward its season one finale, and for those who’ve played Naughty Dog’s 2013 game of the same name, you knew exactly what was coming in episode 8. Following a flashback to Ellie’s life pre-Joel in episode 7, we were back in the present for “When We Are In Need,” with showrunner Craig Mazin adapting the winter chapter of the game.

The big talking point of the latest episode is that Joel voice actor Troy Baker appears as the villainous James, with the character being massively expanded from the games. The same can be said about Scott Shepherd’s David, who gets a more thorough overhaul. For those complaining it’s another swing away from the games, David’s role in the series actually hearkens back to a storyline Naughty Dog seemingly left on the cutting room floor.

Although those in the Jackson community are well-fed, others out there in the wilderness aren’t faring as well. David and his followers have had to resort to cannibalism, although an uneasy mention of venison suggests that not everyone in his flock knows they’re eating their own dead. David’s new story reveals him as a history teacher-turned-preacher-turned-cannibal, who has out-there religious views about the Cordyceps outbreak. Instead of being your typical religious preacher, he worships the infection and its mushroom monsters as deities. Things are more subtle regarding cannibalism, and while it’s a missed opportunity that we don’t see them chopping up bodies, the idea that only David’s inner circle is in on the grim revelation is altogether more harrowing.